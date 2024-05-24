Virat Kohli might opt for an early retirement, former England captain Michael Vaughan made a shocking announcement about the Indian star. Virat Kohli recently played in the IPL 2024 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The 35-year-old cricketer is the leading run-getter for India at the moment and Kohli even gave his fans a teaser of what it would be like whenever he calls time on his cricketing career. He said that he wouldn’t be seen once he was gone, which made his die-hard fans emotional.

Kohli will ultimately retire, no matter how fit he is. Because, at the end of the day, Father Time spares no one, including the powerful King Kohli.

Indian cricketers commonly retire from international cricket between the ages of 39 and 40. Kohli is 35, but considering his fitness, he could become the first Indian cricketer to retire at 40.

Michael Vaughan is not ruling out the possibility of Kohli ending his career earlier than envisaged. Reading between the lines, Vaughan recognizes Kohli’s changing life now that Virat is a parent to two young children.

“A brilliant season. You talk about retirement with Virat Kohli, I look at this in a way that he can play for long. He is that fit. Unless his mind goes and he’s obviously got a young family now. In two-three years’ time, everything changes, and he just wants to spend quiet time; I completely get that.

During his time away from the India vs England Test series, I believe he went to London and led a normal life. I’ve read a few of his comments and quotes and he just absolutely adored that normal life. I think that may take Virat away from cricket, like he just wants to go and have a quiet time for a while,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Virat Kohli’s Game Is Obviously Up There With The Greats Of The Game: Michael Vaughan

Virat Kohli recently appeared in the IPL 2024 for RCB and finished as the highest run-getter with 741 runs to his name in 15 games. He hit 5 fifties and one century and had a strike rate of almost 160.

“He is a class act. His game is obviously up there with the greats of the game, but the way that he has gone up a gear to stay afloat in this modern era of T20 cricket is exactly what you need. He’s got the game, the mindset, the work ethic that he would have had to put in the nets to work on that sweep shot.

I love his energy. He causes a bit of chaos in the game; he gives it to the camera and keeps fingers on his mouth to shut them up now and again, but sports need such characters. Those who can keep you going, keep you on the edge of your seat, cause a little controversy,” Vaughan added.

Kohli will now be seen in action for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Needs To Leave RCB, He Deserves An IPL Trophy – Kevin Pietersen Urges Him To Join This Franchise For Success