India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Mohammed Siraj talked about one quality of Virat Kohli that he is a big fan of. Siraj has grown leaps and bounds in last few years as a bowler.

From being trolled for leaking too many runs for RCB to becoming the leader of the India attack in all formats of the game, Siraj has come a long way. He is enjoying a magnificent run in the IPL 2023, taking 15 wickets in 11 matches.

Siraj’s rise to the helm has been a result of the tremendous backing of Virat Kohli. The former RCB skipper saw potential in Siraj and gave him a long run despite a sluggish start to his IPL career.

Virat Kohli and Siraj have a close relationship; the bowler frequently refers to Kohli as his older brother. Between 2019 and 2022, Virat Kohli went on a long-drawn-out stretch without scoring a century in international cricket.

Against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022, Kohli rediscovered his form and smashed hundreds in every format of the game after that. In the current IPL, Kohli has maintained his success, hitting 420 runs through 11 games.

I Am A Big Fan: Mohammed Siraj On Virat Kohli

Siraj spoke about Virat Kohli and said that Kohli’s commitment and hunger to do well every time he steps on the field is an inspiration for all.

“When a player is so successful, he can relax for sometime but not in the case of Virat Bhaiya, his routine, commitment & dedication is the same – he is hungry to be better & I am a big fan of that,” said Siraj.

In their most recent IPL 2023 game, RCB lost badly to the Mumbai Indians, hurting their prospects of making the playoffs. In order to maintain their chances of making the playoffs, RCB have to win their final three games. They have 10 points after 11 games.

They might also require favorable outcomes or significant victories to increase run-rate.