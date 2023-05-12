Since the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohli has been a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team and has become one of the sport’s biggest stars while giving the team his all.

Together, the batter and the team have developed into some of the most well-known figures in sports, and they both hope to reach even greater heights in the years to come. Virat Kohli talked about what it’s been like to play for just one side since the IPL began and what it means to him to be a part of the amazing experience with RCB.

“I feel really fortunate to have played for one franchise from day one. It’s been a constant relationship based on trust from both ends that we are working for the same thing and the value that I have seen fans connecting with me very organically is because of the fact that we play the game for the right reasons,” stated Virat Kohli.

Kohli was drafted into the RCB side separately from the IPL 2008 auction, as he was a U19 player then. He remains the only one-franchise player left in IPL.

It’s Always Very Exciting: Virat Kohli On Playing In IPL For RCB

Kohli recently became the first player to complete 7000 runs in IPL. He leads the IPL 2023 chart for most fifties, having hit six times in 11 games. The right-hander also sits in fifth position in top scorers list with 420 runs, including a high score of 82 not out.

Kohli also added that he looks forward to starting his IPL campaign with RCB every year.

He said, “I am really honoured and fortunate to be here for so long, in a place where I absolutely love coming to every year and start the IPL journey all over again. So, it’s always very exciting.”

Kohli has played 234 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore, with his best coming in IPL 2016 where he scored 973 runs in 16 matches with four centuries to his name.