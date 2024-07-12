Virat Kohli has lots of fans in Pakistan and will get more love than he gets in India if Men in Blue visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, said former captain Shahid Afridi.

Pakistan is set to host the ICC Champions trophy in Feb-March in 2025, but the BCCI has reportedly confirmed to ICC that the Indian team will not visit Pakistan and asked to provide alternate venues for India’s matches, preferably UAE or Sri Lanka.

The legendary batsman stated that Indian cricketers have previously experienced Pakistani hospitality and that the eight-team ODI tournament, which will take place in February-March, will be no exception.

According to Shahid Afridi, Virat Kohli will be the focus of attention if Team India visits Pakistan early next year. Afridi’s comments came a day after India Today quoted sources as claiming Team India is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025.

“I welcome the Indian team. They should come to India. Whenever I have toured India with the Pakistan team, I have received a lot of respect and love. Likewise, when India came here in 2005, they received a lot of respect and love. They enjoyed their time and hospitality here. I think the relationship between cricketers and the cricket tours should be kept away from politics,” Shahid Afridi told News24 Sports.

India has not toured Pakistan since 2008 when the Mumbai terror attacks happened. India even played their Asia Cup 2023 games in Sri Lanka, while Pakistan, who were the official hosts, could only manage 4 games on their soil.

‘Virat Kohli Will Forget Hospitality Of India’- Shahid Afridi

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi, who has often spewed hatred against India while giving political speeches in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, has said that Virat Kohli will forget India’s hospitality after seeing Pakistan’s love for him.

Shahid Afridi went on to compliment his ‘favorite’ player, Virat Kohli, predicting that the superstar cricketer will receive more affection from Pakistan cricket fans than adulation from home.

“If Virat Kohli comes to Pakistan, he will forget the love and hospitality of India. He has his own class. There is a lot of craze in Pakistan. People like him a lot in Pakistan. He is my favourite player,” he added.

Shahid Afridi said, "Virat has lots of fans in Pakistan, we're eager to see Virat play in Pakistan". pic.twitter.com/hWoDOSrMXr — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) July 11, 2024

Pakistan is keen to host the full Champions Trophy at home. Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB’s new chief, told the board’s Body of Governors last month that he will bring up the issue at the ICC Board meeting in Colombo in July.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Ignored As BCCI Keeps Hardik Pandya In Loop For Gautam Gambhir’s Head Coach Appointment Process- Report