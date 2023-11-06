ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Is Selfish Enough To Follow The Dream Of A Billion People – Venkatesh Prasad Defends Indian Star Batter’s Knock Against South Africa

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Is Selfish Enough To Follow The Dream Of A Billion People – Venkatesh Prasad Defends Indian Star Batter's Knock Against South Africa

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 6, 2023 at 3:47 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Is Selfish Enough To Follow The Dream Of A Billion People &#8211; Venkatesh Prasad Defends Indian Star Batter&#8217;s Knock Against South Africa

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad has lambasted the critics who have labelled cricketer Virat Kohli as “selfish” and “obsessed with personal milestones after his record 49th ODI century against South Africa in Eden Gardens.

While Virat Kohli achieved another century in the One-Day Internationals, matching Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 hundreds, some supporters were making fun of him for being “selfish” and “slow” towards the end of the innings. The 35-year-old Virat Kohli reached his 49th ODI century during India’s World Cup 2023 group-stage match against South Africa at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens to equal the record of Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI centuries.

Venkatesh Prasad
Venkatesh Prasad Credits: Twitter

Even though Virat Kohli received praise for his superb knock, other people thought he was being conceited and playing for his own benefit. The batter slowed down at the end of the inning and Supporting Kohli wholeheartedly, Prasad penned the following on his X handle:

“Hearing funny arguments about Virat Kohli being Selfish and obsessed with personal milestone. Yes Kohli is selfish, selfish enough to follow the dream of a billion people, selfish enough to strive for excellence even after achieving so much, selfish enough to set new benchmarks, selfish enough to ensure his team wins. Yes, Kohli is selfish,” Venkatesh Prasad Wrote on his X handle.

After Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma were removed from the game, Virat Kohli brought the Indian innings back to life and shared a 137-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer. Despite losing five wickets, India managed to score 326 runs with Virat Kohli remaining unbeaten on 101 runs in 121 balls and bowled them out for 83 in 27.1 overs.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar achieved his 49th century in the 462nd ODI of his career, whereas Virat Kohli has achieved his 49th century in just 289 ODIs In eight innings, Virat Kohli scored 543 runs at an average of 108.60 and a strike rate of 88.29 and played some pivotal knocks for the team in the ongoing ODI World Cup. On his 35th birthday, The Indian batting maestro struck an undefeated hundred to win Player of the Match.

The Men In Blue is unstoppable right now in the ODI World Cup 2023, having won eight games in a row, ticking all their boxes going into the important phase of the mega event and they would look to continue their fine form going into the business end of the tournament.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Venkatesh Prasad

Virat Kohli

Related Article
IND vs AUS: Team India T20 Squad For Australia Series Likely To Be Announced After The Completion Of ODI World Cup 2023
IND vs AUS: Team India T20 Squad For Australia Series Likely To Be Announced After The Completion Of ODI World Cup 2023

Nov 17, 2023, 3:42 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Seems To Be Getting Better, Which Is A Worry For Opposition&#8230; &#8211; Kane Williamson Lauds Virat Kohli For His Brilliance In ODI Cricket
ODI World Cup 2023: He Seems To Be Getting Better, Which Is A Worry For Opposition… – Kane Williamson Lauds Virat Kohli For His Brilliance In ODI Cricket

Nov 17, 2023, 2:07 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Air Force&#8217;s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Perform Air Show Ahead Of The Grand Finale In Ahmedabad
ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Perform Air Show Ahead Of The Grand Finale In Ahmedabad

Nov 17, 2023, 1:48 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Likely To Attend The World Cup Final Between India And Australia &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Likely To Attend The World Cup Final Between India And Australia – Reports

Nov 17, 2023, 1:43 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Accused Of Purposefully Tossing The Coin Away From The Other Captains
ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Accused Of Purposefully Tossing The Coin Away From The Other Captains

Nov 17, 2023, 12:42 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: There Is A 1% Chance I Would Be Watching &#8211; South Africa Head Coach Rob Walter On India-Australia World Cup Final
ODI World Cup 2023: There Is A 1% Chance I Would Be Watching – South Africa Head Coach Rob Walter On India-Australia World Cup Final

Nov 17, 2023, 11:45 AM

