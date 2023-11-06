ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Is Selfish Enough To Follow The Dream Of A Billion People – Venkatesh Prasad Defends Indian Star Batter’s Knock Against South Africa

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad has lambasted the critics who have labelled cricketer Virat Kohli as “selfish” and “obsessed with personal milestones after his record 49th ODI century against South Africa in Eden Gardens.

While Virat Kohli achieved another century in the One-Day Internationals, matching Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 hundreds, some supporters were making fun of him for being “selfish” and “slow” towards the end of the innings. The 35-year-old Virat Kohli reached his 49th ODI century during India’s World Cup 2023 group-stage match against South Africa at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens to equal the record of Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI centuries.

Even though Virat Kohli received praise for his superb knock, other people thought he was being conceited and playing for his own benefit. The batter slowed down at the end of the inning and Supporting Kohli wholeheartedly, Prasad penned the following on his X handle:

Hearing funny arguments about Virat Kohli being Selfish and obsessed with personal milestone.

Yes Kohli is selfish, selfish enough to follow the dream of a billion people, selfish enough to strive for excellence even after achieving so much, selfish enough to set new benchmarks,… pic.twitter.com/l5RZRf7dNx — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 6, 2023

“Hearing funny arguments about Virat Kohli being Selfish and obsessed with personal milestone. Yes Kohli is selfish, selfish enough to follow the dream of a billion people, selfish enough to strive for excellence even after achieving so much, selfish enough to set new benchmarks, selfish enough to ensure his team wins. Yes, Kohli is selfish,” Venkatesh Prasad Wrote on his X handle.

After Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma were removed from the game, Virat Kohli brought the Indian innings back to life and shared a 137-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer. Despite losing five wickets, India managed to score 326 runs with Virat Kohli remaining unbeaten on 101 runs in 121 balls and bowled them out for 83 in 27.1 overs.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar achieved his 49th century in the 462nd ODI of his career, whereas Virat Kohli has achieved his 49th century in just 289 ODIs In eight innings, Virat Kohli scored 543 runs at an average of 108.60 and a strike rate of 88.29 and played some pivotal knocks for the team in the ongoing ODI World Cup. On his 35th birthday, The Indian batting maestro struck an undefeated hundred to win Player of the Match.

The Men In Blue is unstoppable right now in the ODI World Cup 2023, having won eight games in a row, ticking all their boxes going into the important phase of the mega event and they would look to continue their fine form going into the business end of the tournament.