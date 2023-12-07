Virat Kohli Is The Greatest Ever ODI Cricketer Now – Harry Brook Hails Indian Batting Maestro For His Remarkable Consistency

Young England batter Harry Brook has picked Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli as the best ODI cricket player ever because of the way he approaches and builds his innings. He has also hailed him for his running between the wickets. The 35-year-old had an outstanding ODI World Cup 2023, ending as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

Virat Kohli is a brilliant batter across the three formats of the game, his domination in ODI Cricket has been of a different level altogether. He was India’s leading run scorer in the ICC events and has contributed to the team’s success in the 50-over format of the game, setting an example to play for the upcoming players.

As per the social media and reported in the Telegraph, Harry Brook hailed Virat Kohli as the greatest-ever player in the ODI format of the game, praising him for running between the wickets and the manner he built his innings before going big in the final overs.

“Kohli is the greatest ever ODI cricketer now. The way he runs in between the wickets – he is just the best in the world, you watch him construct his innings, some of the innings he played was ridiculous,” Harry Brook said.

The 35-year-old took the responsibility on his shoulders after Tendulkar bid adieu to the game and took the legacy of the master blaster ahead. Virat Kohli has been Men in Blue’s best batter in red-ball cricket and white-ball cricket over the years. The Indian batting maestro was a part of India’s victorious 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy campaigns.

The Indian batting maestro has been unstoppable since he recovered his form starting in Asia Cup 2022, In the BGT 2023, The former Indian skipper scored a Test century after almost a gap of three years and five months followed by his brilliance in IPL and had an exceptional outing in recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli also overtook Sachin Tendulkar to become the batter with the highest number of runs in a single World Cup edition during his performance against New Zealand.

For 20 years, the record was held by Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 673 runs in 11 World Cup matches. The Indian batting ace is the first person in history to have scored more than 700 runs. He has 711 runs scored at an average of 101.57 in ten innings, with five fifties and three hundreds.