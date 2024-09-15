Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are bonafide legends of the Indian cricket team. They have selflessly served the Indian team for more than 15 years now. And now wrestler Sangram Singh has named his favorite amongst the two batters.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah all played for India’s T20 World Cup team, which won the title in June. All three played important roles in India’s historic success.

While Rohit and Virat have only played three ODIs against Sri Lanka since then, Bumrah has not played a competitive match. All three will participate in India’s next two-match Test series.

During a recent podcast, Sangram commended fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for his remarkable growth over the years. India’s forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh will include all three players: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rohit Sharma is the bigger player, but Virat Kohli has better fitness: Sangram Singh

Sangram Singh ranked Rohit Sharma higher than Virat Kohli as a player. He applauded Rohit’s selflessness while batting, as well as his humility. However, Sangram was quick to agree that Virat Kohli is in better shape than Rohit Sharma. Rohit, he claims, can demolish any bowling attack when in form.

“I like Virat Kohli because he is very fit and I like Rohit Sharma because he is a very good person and is a very big player. I have rarely seen a player like Rohit Sharma. I have seen some matches during the World Cup because I follow matches of a World Cup, irrespective of the game.

“I followed the T20 World Cup (2024) and the ODI World Cup (2023) as well. I don’t follow other things. When Rohit Sharma plays, it looks like the other team is small in front of him. That’s why I like him a lot. Rohit is a bigger player (as a batter) but Virat has better fitness,” Sangram Singh said on the Sportsyaari podcast.

Sangram Singh further mentioned Rohit is a selfless player who never competes for individual records. He also mentioned that Virat is a different player.

“Rohit is a bigger player because he is a selfless player. He can tear apart any bowling attack when he is in form. Meanwhile, we can’t match Virat’s career graph. He is different. But Rohit never plays for his individual records. That’s why he is one of the best. He also looks simple and humble and I like such people,” he concluded.

I like Jasprit Bumrah a lot: Sangram Singh

Sangram Singh, who hails from Rohtak, Haryana, is a wrestler, actor, and speaker. He is known for appearing in Bigg Boss season 7 and Nach Baliye 7.

Sangram praised Jasprit Bumrah for eventually becoming the world’s finest bowler. He named Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma the finest batsmen, and Jasprit Bumrah the best bowler in the world.

“I like (Jasprit) Bumrah a lot because he came from a small village and worked very hard to become the greatest bowler in the world. We can’t judge anybody. I always see the positive style of everyone and go through their struggle. In the current crop of players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are one of the best batters and Bumrah is the best bowler,” he added.

