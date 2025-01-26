Virat Kohli was called an excellent human being by Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan on a TV show appearance. He also shared his thoughts on what makes Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli unique from other cricketers.

Virat Kohli has represented India in 123 Tests, 295 One-Day Internationals, and 125 Twenty20 Internationals. The right-handed batter has scored 9230, 13906, and 4188 runs over the three formats, respectively.

He declared his retirement from T20 internationals after leading the Indian team to the final of the T20 World Cup 2024. He is one of the few Indian cricketers to win the ICC ODI World Cup, ICC T20I World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy. The only things missing from his cabinet are the IPL trophy and the ICC World Test Championship mace.

Ek Toh Uska Jo Routine Hai, Work Ethics – Shadab Khan on what separates Virat Kohli from others

Shadab Khan, speaking on Geo News’ show Hasna Mana Hai, said Virat Kohli’s disciplined regimen, mental toughness, and unwavering commitment are essential elements that set him apart from the rest of the players.

“Ek toh uska jo routine hai, work ethics. Discipline bahut zyada hai. Mentally bahut zyada strong ho gaye hai, kyuki vo jis level par thei, khel khel kar bhi hota hai insaan, lekin mujhe lagta hai ki vo discipline ki wajah se bahut zyada… Discipline ka bahut fark hai (Virat aur bakiyo mein),” Shadab said on the Geo News show Hasna Mana Hai.

Shadab Khan last played for Pakistan against Ireland in a group-stage match at the T20 World Cup 2024, where Pakistan was eliminated. He was not considered for selection in the most recent series. His last ODI match was in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

As a human, wo bahut accha hai: Shadab Khan on Virat Kohli

Shadab Khan, who has faced India several times since making his international debut in 2017, praised Virat Kohli as a truly good human being. Khan said Kohli makes others feel at ease and encourages conversations. He pointed out that while Kohli appears tough on television, he is amicable in person.

“Bahut acha hai, jitna bada vo superstar hai, agar aap usse miloge toh apko kabhi bhi vo feel nahi karwayega. Aur sabse pehle vo khud baat shuru karta hai. Mujhe lagta hai, as a human, vo bahut acha hai. TV par shayad aisa lgta hai ki bahut zyada aggressive hai lekin nature-wise bahut acha hai (He is very good. As big a superstar as he is, if you meet him, you will never feel that way. And first of all, he starts the conversation himself. I feel that as a human, he is very good. On TV, it may seem that he is too aggressive but nature-wise he is very good),” Shadab added.

Virat Kohli and Shadab Khan were seen laughing when India’s group match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka was washed out and players from the two countries mingled in the dressing room.

Shadab Khan names one Indian player he wants in the Pakistan team

Shadab Khan, who has captained Pakistan in T20Is, picked Hardik Pandya as one Indian player he would like to have in the Pakistan team. He reasoned that Pakistan needed a fast-bowling all-rounder to make their team combination a good one.

“Hum ek cheej lack kar rahe hai, fast bowling all-rounder. Aur agar us type ka all-rounder hume mil jayega toh humari Pakistan team ka combination bahut acha ho jayega,” he added.

