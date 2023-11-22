Virat Kohli Makes Huge Strides To No.1 Spot In Latest Update Of ICC ODI Batting Rankings

After the completion of the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament, Indian batter Virat Kohli saw a big rise in the current update of the ICC ODI batting rankings. Kohli famously maintained the No. 1 rating for 1258 consecutive days between 2017 and 2021, a nearly four-year reign.

Virat Kohli concluded the tournament with 765 runs, three centuries, and six fifties to his name. He also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI tonnes by scoring 50 centuries in the sport.

With this effort, Kohli moved up to third in the latest standings, barely 35 rating points behind colleague Shubman Gill. Gill (826 rating points) holds a narrow lead at the top of the batting rankings.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (824 rating points) stays second, but Kohli (791) and India captain Rohit Sharma (up one rank to fourth with 769 rating points) are now within striking distance following good World Cup performances.

Rohit Sharma hammered 597 runs to help India finish as the tournament’s top two run scorers.

Travis Head And Josh Hazlewood Make Big Jumps In ICC ODI Rankings After Australia’s ODI World Cup Triumph

Travis Head is the biggest attraction on the 2017 ODI batter rankings, having risen 28 places to 15th overall after his World Cup final century and Player of the Match performance.

Experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood jumps four spots to second overall, while fellow quick Mitchell Starc jumps eight spots to 12th and skipper Pat Cummins jumps seven spots to 27th. South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj leads the current ODI bowling rankings.

Mohammed Siraj (third) and Jasprit Bumrah (fourth) of India remain firmly in the top ten of the ICC bowling rankings. Kuldeep Yadav fell to sixth place.