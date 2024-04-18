There were reports of India captain Rohit Sharma meeting with head coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Mumbai last week to discuss the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. It was reported that the trio had met at the BCCI headquarters for a 2-hour long meeting.

The topics of discussion were asking Hardik Pandya to bowl more in the ongoing IPL 2024, as they were concerned about the all-rounder’s fitness and form with the ball. The second main topic was where Virat Kohli batted for India in the T20 World Cup, as there was the unanimous opinion that he should open the innings with Rohit Sharma.

With the BCCI scheduled to disclose India’s T20 World Cup roster sometime in the first week of May, each IPL game becomes even more important because there are simply too many candidates for restricted slots.

Hardik, the all-rounder, has been in the spotlight recently for all the wrong reasons. Not only has he not been well received by the fans, but the fact that he has not bowled in a few games makes his inclusion more difficult.

Everything Is Fake: Rohit Sharma Denies Meeting With Rahul Dravid And Ajit Agarkar

However, Rohit Sharma has denied meeting either Rahul Dravid or Ajit Agarkar and termed all the reports about the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup as fake.

“I haven’t met anyone. Ajit Agarkar is somewhere in Dubai playing golf and Rahul Dravid is actually watching his kids play in Bengaluru. He [Dravid] was in Mumbai but he got him [the son] to play on a red-soil wicket at CCI. That’s about it. We haven’t met, to be honest. I think in today’s day and age unless you hear it from either myself or Rahul himself or Ajit himself or someone from BCCI coming and talking in front of the camera, everything is fake,” Rohit told Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

The last date for submission of the squad for T20 World Cup 2024 is May 1, while the squads can then be modified till May 25. The ICC event begins on June 1.

