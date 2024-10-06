Younis Khan, former Pakistan captain, has urged Indian team and star batter Virat Kohli to visit Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan is due to host the ICC Champions Trophy in Feb-Mar 2025.

The event is planned to be held by Pakistan, however, the Indian team’s participation is doubtful due to the BCCI’s strict stance against sending their players to compete in Pakistan.

India has not played a bilateral cricket series with Pakistan since 2012, following Pakistan’s brief visit to India for a limited-overs series. Furthermore, the two nations have not played a Test series since Pakistan’s trip to India in 2007.

Even India’s participation in the Champions Trophy is uncertain, with talk circulating that the Men in Blue prefer to play their matches outside of Pakistan. The PCB has assigned responsibility to the ICC to encourage the BCCI to deploy their side to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli, Lahore, Karachi aur Rawalpindi mein apni performance dikhaye: Younis Khan

Kohli traveled to Pakistan with the India U-19 squad in 2006, but he has never played for the senior Indian national team. Kohli, on the other hand, has faced Pakistan in several ICC events and has an impressive record against his arch-enemies.

Younis Khan at an event urged India to come to Pakistan for the tournament and said that Pakistani fans are waiting to see the likes of Virat Kohli playing in front of them.

“bilkul aana Chahiye. Main smajhta hu ki jab hum india gaye the toh hamari fan following aur skills aur badhi thi. India ko aana Chahiye aur Pakistan jo hai wo chahta hai ki Indian star, Virat Kohli wo jab ab ayenge toh unki fan following aur badhegii aur wo jo performance karte hain Lahore, Karachi aur Pindi mein toh kya baat hai,” Younis Khan said.

The event is scheduled to take place in the first months of the next year. According to a PCB source, the budget for the Champions Trophy was authorized during the recent ICC meetings in Colombo, but the tournament’s scheduling and structure were not considered.

