The former opening batter and a renowned commentator for India, Aakash Chopra, has supported KL Rahul after the latter was criticized for his poor form in the last few months in the longest format of the game. The Bengaluru-born was under tremendous pressure coming into the five-match series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

With Rohit Sharma, the designated opener of the side, not being available during the opening clash of the series at the Optus Stadium in Perth, the management decided to pull up KL Rahul at the opening position of the side. He had so much on his shoulder to deliver, as he didn’t do well for the one-off game in the A-side.

The right-handed batter negotiated the pace and bounce of Perth in the first innings in a brilliant manner before being given out in a wrong way. However, he and Yashasvi Jaiswal put up a 200-run opening stand in the second innings of the encounter, which the Indian side went on to win by 295 runs.

That led to the management keeping KL Rahul as the opener despite the return of Rohit in the second day-night fixture at the Adelaide Oval. Under the overcast conditions, he looked decent in the first innings but was caught down the leg side against the bouncer of Pat Cummins in the second encounter.

Aakash Chopra blames the constant criticism of KL Rahul

When India reached the Gabba, Brisbane, for the third fixture in the series, he again displayed an incredible mentality against the new ball. He, without any shadow of a doubt, has been the best batter for the side in the entire batting lineup. When India was 44/4 in the first innings and was on the brink of conceding their first follow-on since 2011, it was KL Rahul who stood with grittiness against the Australian pacers.

The Karnataka batter missed on a well-deserved half-century in the game as he smashed 84 runs in 139 balls with the help of eight boundaries at a strike rate of around 60. The partnership of 67 runs with Ravindra Jadeja helped them put a platform for avoiding the follow-on.

He is now the second-highest run-getter in the series with the help of 235 runs in six innings at an average of 47, having smashed 23 boundaries.

The former opening batter of the side, Aakash Chopra, has supported the opening batter after the latter was criticized for poor form in the five-day form of the game.

“He has that celebration (where he puts both of his fingers in the ears) that he has stopped to hear out all the outside noise. Because a specific section just waits for his struggle in the batting. I don’t know, but some of the former players just wait for KL Rahul to fail. They used to write those long paragraphs and now have stopped totally.” The renowned commentator expressed this in a video posted on YouTube channel.

In 2024, Rahul gathered 465 runs in eight Test matches at an average of 38.75 and a strike rate of 57.91 with the help of four half-centuries at the best score of 86.

“No one has anything to say at all now. Things have changed a lot, and the boy has done well. And others could learn something from KL Rahul on how to leave the ball and play with soft hands and near the body.” The Uttar Pradesh-born concluded.

KL Rahul will expect to carry the same form in the last two Test matches in Melbourne and Sydney.