It hasn’t been the healthiest time in the cricketing career of Virat Kohli in the last three weeks during their Test series against New Zealand at home, which they went on to lose by a 3-0 margin for the very first time in the history of their game. The veteran couldn’t contribute much with the bat, giving birth to a huge concern among the fans.

The aim for India is to earn their third consecutive series win down under, having displayed their quality with both bat and ball in the 2018/19 and 2020/21 Australian summer. To be able to do so, they will aim to have the blade of Virat Kohli firing up, something they have been missing for the last few months in the longest format.

In the ongoing year 2024, the Delhi-born has smashed 250 runs in 12 Test innings at an average of 22.73 and a strike rate of 69.83 with the help of just one half-century. However, his record of 1352 runs at an average of 54.08 with six centuries and four half-centuries in 25 innings in Australia will send positive vibes to the fans.

Virat Kohli sings for ‘Sporting Beyond’ as a new management team

The former captain of the Blue Brigade has declared the start of a new chapter in his professional career where he takes the curtains off his new management team, called ‘Sporting Beyond’ as he has expressed his excitement about the partnership, highlighting the values of integrity, transparency and deep love for the game.

Virat Kohli announced after he decided to part ways with his long-time manager, Bunty Sajdesh, and the management company Cornerstone. The new company will take the responsibility of the batter’s business interests.

One of the more recognizable and marketable players in world cricket, Virat has earned fame over the years with his incredible skills with the bat and in the field. Despite hanging his shoes from the shortest format after helping India secure their second title in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), he continues to be a huge force in the 50-over and red-ball format of the game.

Virat Kohli is one of the most valuable celebrities, with a brand value increasing by 29% to reach an impressive USD 227.9 million, as per the reports of the Kroll Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023. His social media power and engagement with his fans have enhanced his influence, while his cricketing career is decorated with numerous achievements and consistent performances.

He had a downfall in his career during the COVID period when he didn’t celebrate a single century in international cricket for nearly two years before breaking the drought against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2023. By smashing 1377 ODI runs last year at an average of 72.47 with six centuries, he went past Sachin Tendulkar to become the leading century-maker in the format.

“I am excited to announce a fresh start with Sporting Beyond, my new team, who have been working with me for a while now. The team at Sporting Beyond shares my goals and my values of transparency, integrity, and a love for sport in all its forms.” Virat Kohli shared the statement on his social media platform.

“This opens a new chapter for me as I look forward to my partnership with my new team, who will be working with me on all of my business interests.” The 36-year-old added.

His poor form in the recent series has dropped him out of the top 20 Men’s Test batters. But Virat Kohli will be eager to get the reward back during the BGT 2024-25.