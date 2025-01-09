Virat Kohli received a thorough lambasting from former Australia cricketers Aaron Finch and Simon Katich. Both the ex-players said that Virat Kohli ruined his reputation on and off the field after he shoulder barged Sam Konstas in Melbourne and then his sandpaper jibe to the crowd in Sydney.

Virat Kohli ignited a significant issue with his on-field antics during India’s last Test series against Australia, dividing fans and former players. The drama began on Boxing Day at the MCG, when Kohli shoulder-charged teenage Australian debutant Sam Konstas.

Following this, the ICC penalized Kohli 20% of his match pay and issued one demerit point. But the issue did not end there, as the former Indian captain’s actions took another turn during the New Year’s Test when he was caught replicating a gesture referencing the notorious “Sandpapergate” scandal.

Kohli turned his pockets inside out, glanced down his trousers, and pretended to rub the ball, alluding to Australia’s 2018 ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town. This confrontational behavior irritated some Australian players, particularly Finch and Katich, who chastised Kohli for being over the line and even claimed the Indian star had lost his reputation as a result.

“It was just frustration”- Aaron Finch on Virat Kohli’s antics

Aaron Finch, who shared a dressing room with Virat Kohli in Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL, believes that Kohli’s actions throughout the tour were motivated by frustration.

The former Australian captain has stated that Kohli normally thrives in confrontation, but this time he went too far, claiming that he was attempting to inspire drive but failed to deliver.

“It was just a level of frustration. I said last week it seemed as though he wanted to find conflict and confrontation—that’s where he generally plays his best cricket. So, he just went overboard on this tour. The bump, that was above and beyond anything I’ve seen on a field, and then the sandpaper, unnecessary. But overall, I think he was trying to find something to ignite a fire in himself but just wasn’t up to it,” Finch said on ESPNCricinfo show.

On the other hand, Simon Katich has raised concerns about Virat Kohli’s behavior on the Australia tour, suggesting that his actions have affected his reputation.

Virat Kohli tarnished his reputation both on and off the field: Simon Katich

Simon Katich, who was assistant coach of RCB in IPL for a few years, voiced concerns about Virat Kohli’s behavior during the Australia trip, implying that his activities had an impact on his reputation.

He accepted Kohli’s stature as a modern great in all formats, but questioned his attitude during the trip, claiming his actions were unneeded and harmed his image.

“There’s no doubt he (Kohli) has been a modern great of the game in all formats. But I think you have to question what sort of headspace he’s been in on this tour to be doing that, making physical contact in Melbourne and then even the other unsavory incident in Sydney with the sandpaper reference there with the pockets. I mean that in itself—there was no need for that. It’s old news, so in a way I think he’s tarnished his reputation somewhat on this tour, on and off the field,” Katich said.

Australia won the five-Test series 3-1 against India and regained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014.

