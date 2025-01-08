Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have emerged as the primary discussion topics in Indian cricket. While they were frequently in the spotlight for their heroics, the tides have turned against them this time, and their place on the team is being debated.

This all comes after both veterans of Indian cricket failed miserably in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were under scrutiny during the home Test season, but things became even worse in the five-match Test series against Australia.

Rohit Sharma missed the first game in Perth due to the birth of his child, while Virat Kohli scored a magnificent century. However, following that, nothing went his way because both the players looked like a walking wicket in the series.

Rohit Sharma joined the team for the second match in Adelaide, filling the middle-order role. However, he appeared tormented by his footwork and lacked confidence. He batted in the middle for the first two games before returning to the top in the fourth at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Playing domestic cricket cannot fix all the flaws: Team India member on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Australia exploited Virat Kohli’s weakness by bowling him outside off, and he continued nicking the balls. He scored 90 runs in the final four games of the series and received a lot of flak for leaving similarly.

Despite this, a member of the Indian team’s management expressed his thoughts on the situation. He stated that playing domestic cricket will not repair their flaws, but it will help them regain their rhythm.

The source also stated that without playing time in the middle, their game will stagnate. He stated that if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play Ranji games frequently, they will be in terrific rhythm.

“While playing domestic cricket cannot fix all the flaws, it can certainly help Test players get into the rhythm needed to play the longest format. Without game time in the middle, their game will stagnate… The switch from the red ball to the white ball is easy, but when it is the other way around, it is challenging. When you play Ranji games frequently, you will be in rhythm,” a source told Indian Express.

Indian team will now focus on white-ball cricket with England series, Champions Trophy 2025, and IPL 2025 coming up in the next few months.

