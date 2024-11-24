The third day of the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is always expected to be an entire batting day for the Indian side. Virat Kohli caught the attention once he found his feet in the middle, as he thumped the right hand into the gloves of centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has displayed superb patience for an incredible knock.

Virat Kohli has changed his technique a little bit to get rid of the dismissals he used to have against the full deliveries. He was standing on the back foot a little bit in recent times, which somehow has got the better of the veteran against the short balls. In the first innings of the game, he was leaning a bit on the front foot.

Josh Hazlewood, with the short ball, got the edge of the blade of the Delhi-born. But the pitch, condition, and more importantly situation of the game was totally different. The visiting side had already enjoyed the 201-run opening stand after Kohli walked out in the middle on the second ball of the second session of the day.

The former top-order batter of the Blue Brigade, Sanjay Manjrekar, has praised the work ethic of opener Yashasvi, who started the day on an unbeaten knock of 90 runs, reached the century with a six off Josh Hazlewood in the 62ndover with a huge six.

Virat Kohli to take this advice from Yashasvi Jaiswal? Sanjay Manjrekar responds

Virat Kohli, at the start of his period in the middle, was so attentive in leaving the balls, and once he went forward to play the on-drive, one could sense the supreme touch of the batter. One of the sights to watch for the day was how Jaiswal, who has played most of his games on the red soil of Mumbai and faces the bounce well, was cutting the short balls in a good manner.

Speaking on the host broadcaster Star Sports, Manjrekar analyzed that Virat Kohli would be needed to earn some of the batting style of the opening batter.

“The square cut- he plays it a little later, which may not be ideal, but the back foot punch is something to love now in both those shots that you see these guys well, the new King likes to be on the back foot, unlike the reigning king who wants to be on the front foot.” The Mumbai-born claimed in the interaction.

“As a result of that, he got 64% of the runs behind square. And that’s something I think Virat Kohli might just want to have a look at because that’s an area where he doesn’t look to score off at all.” Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned.

Earlier in the day, Rahul fell for 77 and missed out on his well-deserved century in the game, getting an outside edge to the left-arm pacer of the side, Mitchell Starc. The former Indian captain has played some of the shots brilliantly, one of which was the uppercut for a six against the New South Wales-born.

Virat Kohli celebrated his eighth half-century in the longest format and has clubbed over 2100 runs in 46 innings down under at an average of close to 50, besides having six centuries at the best score of 186-run knock.

India may look to bat for the entire day three and expect to speed up in the morning session of the fourth day, before declaring, offering the experienced batter enough chance of celebrating his potential milestone in the game.