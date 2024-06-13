Even though India have qualified for the ‘Super Eight’ stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America, concerns have grown over the form of Virat Kohli, India’s premier and experienced batter, who is going through a bad patch in this competition.

In the very first game against Ireland at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York, he got out cheaply for a low score of 1, when he looked to use his feet, as the ball taking the outside edge of his blade died into the hands of the third-man fielder.

Against Pakistan, Virat Kohli started pretty well, with a beautiful cover drive for a boundary against Naseem Shah. But on the very next delivery, he looked to cut the bowler’s short ball away from his body and found the point fielder taking an easy catch.

It was expected that the former India captain would turn up with a big knock, but on the very first ball, he got an outside edge against Saurabh Netravalkar, as his poor form continues with a golden duck.

‘The intent Virat Kohli showed was great’- Ambati Rayudu

Virat Kohli’s last knock in the USA game was another example of his struggle against the ball going away from his body. The front foot didn’t move, while hands went quite away to earn the edge. He came into the T20 World Cup 2024 after an excellent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

He nailed up 741 runs in 15 innings, for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at an average of 61.75, and a strike rate of 154.70, as he celebrated five half-centuries and one hundred. So, expectations were quite high for him.

Coming into a chat with PTI, India’s middle order batter Shivam Dube has erased all concerns about Kohli’s form and feels that the big score isn’t too far away.

‘There is nothing I can say about Virat Kohli because I’m not Virat Kohli. His bad patch means he got out cheaply a couple of times but will come back scoring hundreds in the next three matches.’ The all-rounder expressed in the interview. ‘We all know his game and how he plays.’

When it comes to how he performs in T20 World Cups, Virat Kohli’s numbers are second to none. In 28 innings, the India opener has managed 1146 runs at an average of 67.41, and a strike rate of 130.52, besides celebrating 14-half-centuries.

When it comes to his T20I, Virat Kohli has notched up 4042 T20I runs in 112 innings, at an average of 49.90, and a strike rate of 137.90, thanks to his 37 half-centuries and one century.

In this competition, the Indian management has decided to open with two of their experienced players- Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma and has potentially omitted Yashasvi Jaiswal from the playing eleven. Now the question stands whether Kohli is back for the number three position.

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu, however, feels that Virat Kohli shouldn’t get back to his old position, and keep on opening the innings.

‘I don’t think there’s any need to change the combination right now. We saw a great cover drive and even on the ball that he (Virat Kohli) got dismissed (against Pakistan), he had played a fine shot and just couldn’t get the elevation to clear the fielder.’ The veteran retired batted Ambati Rayudu noted. ‘The intent he showed was great and if both Virat and Rohit can bat with this intent, then the big days will come when either one of them or both will win India the game one-sided.’

India will face Australia in the ‘Super-Eight’ stage on June 24 at the Darren Sammy County International Cricket Stadium, in Gros Islet, St Lucia.