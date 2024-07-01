Virat Kohli announced his decision to retire from T20Is after he received the Player of the Final as India won the T20 World Cup 2024 tournament. India defeated South Africa in the finals which was played in Barbados on June 29, 2024.

Virat Kohli played an excellent knock of 76 runs and along with Axar Patel (47) stabilized the Indian innings from 34-3 at one stage. India posted 176/6 in 20 overs with Shivam Dube also making 31 runs.

In response, Hardik Pandya picked 3 wickets and Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh took two each as South Africa could only manage 168/8 in reply. Heinrich Klaasen with 52 starred with the bat, but Quinton de Kock who made 39, couldn’t carry on under pressure.

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, commended the former Indian skipper for setting a high standard with his decision to retire from T20Is after the World Cup victory.

Virat Kohli wants to give a chance to the youngsters: Rajkumar Sharma

Rajkumar Sharma congratulated the Indian cricket team on their T20 World Cup 2024 victory under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Rajkumar Sharma hailed Virat Kohli for his ‘Man of the Match’ effort in the final, describing it as a ‘tremendous triumph’. Rajkumar complimented Team India’s great morale and ability to keep momentum even in difficult conditions.

“Virat Kohli has taken this decision. It’s a very big decision. He has taken this decision on a very big occasion. He has won the World Cup. And in his final, he has won the Virat Kohli Man of the Match.

“That is the highest point. For any player, when he says goodbye to a format from such a big stage, it’s a very big decision. I appreciate his decision. As he said, he wants to give a chance to the youngsters. It’s a very good decision. It will be beneficial for them to be able to concentrate more in Test Cricket.”

“They love the format and they have done very well in it. They have a very good mindset for Test Cricket. I believe they will be able to concentrate more and will do well for the country,” Sharma said on Star Sports.

Rajkumar Sharma also praised and congratulated the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2024 win.

He said: “I wish the Indian team to win the World Cup. Many congratulations to the Indian team. And to all the support staff, selectors, BCCI, for winning this World Cup, which we have been looking for for a long time, for an ICC trophy, it has been fulfilled yesterday. And congratulations to the Indian team for this.”

.@imVkohli's coach, Rajkumar Sharma, shared his opinion on the Indian batter's retirement and how it could affect him in the long run 👀 Congratulating the players and the board, Rajkumar also said that ending on a high note like Kohli is very impressive 👏 pic.twitter.com/dLJG1mKlr3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 1, 2024

