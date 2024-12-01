The former opening batter of India, Ajay Jadeja, has displayed his admiration for Virat Kohli, who showed his class and quality with an unbeaten century in the second innings of the opening Test of the five-match series against Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Doubts started to grow, questions were asked, and voice was raised on the performance of Virat Kohli in the last two years in the longest format of the game. The right-handed batter collected just two centuries in the red-ball format, out of which the last one came more than a year ago against the West Indies. Ricky Ponting, in an ICC review, wondered if the records would put pressure on the batter.

The first innings of the Perth Test was not a smooth one for the batter, who couldn’t judge the bounce and pace of the bowler and got an edge into the hands of the wicket-keeper. However, he has always enjoyed batting in Australia against the red-ball.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Approved For 2nd Day-night Adelaide Test vs Australia!! To Bat At This Position

Virat Kohli had a supreme time in the five-day format down under during the 2014/15 BGT despite struggling badly six months before that in England. When he walked into the middle during the second innings, the situation was different altogether. India had already powered a lead of over 240 runs, based on the 201-run opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul.

“D oubters of Virat Kohli can rest in peac e”- Ajay Jadeja

The 36-year-old started in his rhythm with singles and doubles, along with boundaries coming very regularly. Towards the end of the third session, when India was aiming to declare, the batter started to show his aggression against the bowlers. A sweep shot towards the fine leg for a boundary found the veteran enjoying his 30th Test century, sixth down under.

Virat Kohli now has collected 9145 Test runs in 203 innings at an average of 48.13 at a strike rate of more than 55 with the help of 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 254 runs. Out of these, 1457 runs have come down under in just 27 innings at an average of over 56, shouldering on seven centuries and four half-centuries at the best score of 169.

Addressing the exceptional display of batting for the batter, Ajay Jadeja shared his appreciation and questioned the critics of the Delhi-born.

“Doubters can rest in peace. The name itself says it all. If there were doubters, they can rest in peace. Geniuses are not born overnight.” The former opening batter of India highlighted the superb talent and ability of Virat Kohli to rise to the occasion.

His brilliant century at Perth, one of the fastest surfaces in Australia, described how he could fight with mental strength. The doubts and criticism were growing a lot on the shoulder of the batter, especially after his poor return of 93 runs in six innings against New Zealand at home at an average of 15.50 with just one half-century on his name.

Also Read: Pakistan Playing XI For 1st T20I vs Zimbabwe Revealed; Salman Ali Agha To Lead

India, thanks to the Perth victory, got back their top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 rankings. They will now have to deal against the pink ball under floodlights at the Adelaide Oval, where they will go back to the nightmares of 36 in the last 2020/21 BGT. But they are confident with the return of Virat Kohli in form.

The former Indian captain will look to continue the purple patch in the challenging conditions and provide leadership through performances with the bat.