Since the end of the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, where both the opening batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, contributed with the bat, speculations started to grow regarding the return of Shubman Gill, who was out of the first red-ball fixture with the finger injury.

Shubman Gill had a decent time in the five Tests at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand, thanks to his century in the second innings of the first Chennai Test against the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side. The right-handed batter has collected 806 runs in 19 innings in the longest format at an average of under 48 and a strike rate of more than 60 with the help of three centuries and as many half-centuries, with the best score of unbeaten 119 runs.

But, the question stood regarding the batting position of the Punjab-born, who is expected to return to the Indian side. Along with him, the Blue Brigade, having already been 0-1 up in the series thanks to their 295-run victory, will also welcome their regular captain of the side, Rohit Sharma, who wasn’t available in the first game due to paternity leave for the birth of his child.

Shubman Gill is confirmed to bat at 3, and Rahul to be dropped at 6

Shubman Gill has recovered from the injury and will walk into the side, but whom will he replace in the batting order? The smooth knock of 77 runs by Rahul in the second innings, where he showed great attention and grittiness should be enough for him to retain his position. That means if Rohit returns to the playing eleven, then he could either replace the Karnataka-born at the opening position or push the former to number.

That will be a huge issue for the 25-year-old, who will be eager to be back at the eleven. Recent reports have claimed that the veteran is expected to bat the number three position, where the management has tried him from the start of the year. The right-handed batter has smashed 926 runs in 25 innings at an average of 42.09 and a strike rate of more than 60 with three centuries and three half-centuries.

The whole aspect will drop down Rahul at number six in the middle order. The batter has enjoyed batting in the third innings of the longest format, having smacked 558 runs in just 12 innings at an average of over 55 and a strike rate of more than 65, thanks to his three centuries and one half-century with the best score of unbeaten 119 runs.

Shubman Gill was seen to be batting in the nets against the pink ball two days before the start of their warm-up game against the Prime Minister’s XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. That has confirmed the return of the batter, as the assistant coach of the Indian side, Abhishek Nayar, highlighted in the press conference.

“He is batting now. The evaluation will be done by our physio. I am not aware of his status. But, when batting, he looked very comfortable. He is batting indoors. We will assess whether he will play tomorrow’s match after the assessment.” Nayar expressed to the media.

India has enjoyed the last week with the bat as Jaiswal smashed a brilliant 161-run knock, while their former captain, Virat Kohli, also made a great comeback in the format thanks to the unbeaten 100-run knock. But, the challenge will be different against the pink-ball, and this team hasn’t been part of any day-night Test since getting rolled over for 36 in the second innings of Adelaide in BGT 2020/21.