Despite a silent five-match Test series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 from Virat Kohli, India’s former captain, with just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75 with the help of one century (100*) that came during the second innings of the series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth, the former wicket-keeper batter of Australia, Adam Gilchrist, has lauded the veteran.

Virat Kohli came into the series down under on the back of just 93 runs in six innings at an average of 15.50, shouldering on just one fifty. In Australia, he kept on getting dismissed against the balls outside the off-stump throughout the trip.

Because of the Delhi batter’s all-rounder package that gained a lot of eyeballs, the former Western Australian batter gave 7.5 points to the better during the recent video on the YouTube channel ‘Club Prairie Fire.’

Virat Kohli was rated 7/10 by Michael Vaughan for entertainment in BGT 2024-25

In the same discussion, the Ashes-winning England captain, Michael Vaughan, came up with similar reactions and felt that Virat Kohli entertained the spectators during the five-match series.

“He (Virat Kohli) brought the barge, sandpaper, geed up the crowd. He’s probably run at Konstas faster than I’ve seen anybody run at the player in the history of the game. I’m gonna give him a 7/10 for the entertainment that Virat Kohli brings.” Vaughan highlighted it in the same show.

Jasprit Bumrah, the premier pacer of the blue brigade, contributed the most in the series to finish as the leading wicket-taker of the BGT 2024-25 with the help of 32 wickets in nine innings at an average of around 13, celebrating three five-wicket hauls.

Vaughan called the pacer ‘GOAT’ besides reckoning him as the greatest sportsman of all time. The Ahmedabad-born also led India with a 295-run victory at the Optus Stadium in Perth to go 1-0 up in the series. He also returned to lead the side in Sydney in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who opted out of the contest.

Gilchrist believed that Bumrah’s performance had ripped apart Don Bradman at his peak.

“I’m not rating him, no number befitting what he is in world sport. I’m beyond (trinity), seriously. He would have ripped on Bradman’s peak in the matter of balls. It would have been much further south of 99 (average) that he sits at (if they faced each other). I would give Donald 35 out of Bumrah. You cannot have a reward that’s high enough for him.” The former Australian wicket-keeper mentioned in the video.

The former England batter, Kevin Pietersen, also lauded Virat Kohli after creating the theatre down under, as he wrote on his ‘X’ account (formerly known as Twitter) during the fourth Boxing Day Test between the two sides in Melbourne.

“Virat creating theatre down under! Let’s GO! Imagine how boring it would be without the showman! And he’s earned EVERYTHING with his runs over his career! Many would end their successful international careers with a 1/4 of what he’s achieved.” Pietersen penned down.

Mohammad Siraj also kept on running in for the entire series and shouldered the responsibility when Bumrah couldn’t bowl in the second innings of the fifth New Year’s Test at the SCG. The Hyderabad-born ends the BGT 2024-25 with the help of 20 wickets in five innings at an average of 31.15 and a strike rate of 47.15.

“I like Siraj, the sendoff [to Travis Head] was great. He got booed at every venue. He just brings in great drama. He’s created that spice for the series. 8.5, I think he’s a player I want in the team. He just runs in all day.” Vaughan concluded by praising the former team-mate of Virat Kohli in the IPL.