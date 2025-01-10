Virat Kohli has been blamed for ending Yuvraj Singh’s international career and his captaincy style was criticized by former India batter Robin Uthappa. He accused Kohli of not adhering to Yuvraj’s request after he battled and won against cancer.

He stated that Kohli’s “exclusive” approach to captaincy required players to meet his high physical standards, leaving little opportunity for exceptions, even for a player of Yuvraj’s caliber.

Highlighting Yuvraj Singh’s vital accomplishments, particularly his participation in India’s World Cup victories, Robin Uthappa questioned why former captain Virat Kohli did not back a player who faced life’s most difficult test to return to the game.

Robin Uthappa accuses Virat Kohli of shelving Yuvraj Singh after cancer comeback

Uthappa regarded Kohli’s captaincy as tough and exclusive, stating that the Indian batting legend expects players to fulfill his high standards for fitness, discipline, and mindset. According to the former Indian batter, there are two types of leaders: those who set the bar for others to follow and those who guide and elevate others to the appropriate level.

Uthappa stated that while both tactics can be successful, the exclusive style frequently leaves people feeling excluded, as was the case with great all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The former Indian batsman, who played alongside both cricketing greats, praised Yuvraj’s comeback from cancer and questioned why he was not given more assistance.

Yuvraj Singh’s request for lax fitness requirement was denied due to Virat Kohli- Robin Uthappa

He underlined that, while maintaining high standards as a captain is essential, exceptions should be made for those who have overcome life’s most difficult trials. Uthappa was disappointed that Yuvraj was not considered an exception by Virat, despite his significant contributions to Team India.

“Take Yuvi Pa’s instance. The man beat cancer, and he is trying to come back into the international side. He is the man who played an integral role in helping us win the World Cups. Then for such a player, when you become captain, you say his lung capacity has diminished, and you have been with him when you have seen him struggle.

When you are captain, yes, you have to maintain a level of standard, but there are always exceptions to the rule. Here is a man who deserves to be an exception because he has not just beaten and won you tournaments, but he has beaten cancer. He has beaten the hardest challenge in life in that sense,” Robin Uthappa said on Lallantop.

Furthermore, Robin Uthappa chastised Virat Kohli for failing to support Yuvraj Singh’s return to the Indian cricket team following his cancer treatment.

Virat Kohli’s “Exclusive” leadership style failed Yuvraj Singh

He added that Yuvraj had asked for a minor relaxation in the fitness test, which Kohli denied. Uthappa further alleged Kohli affected the decisions, and Yuvraj was never given a chance to establish himself.

Uthappa noted, “So when Yuvi requested that two-point deduction, he didn’t get it. Then he did the test because he was outside the team and they weren’t taking him in. He passed the fitness test, came inside the team, had a lean tournament, and took him out totally. Never entertained him after that. Whoever was in the leadership group didn’t entertain him. That time Virat was the leader, and it went according to him due to his strong personality, and that time it was according to him.”

Uthappa observed that Kohli’s “my way or the highway” style as captain was more concerned with outcomes than with how players were treated, but Rohit’s leadership is about fostering a team culture in which everyone feels respected.

