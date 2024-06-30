Virender Sehwag, an Indian legend, was elated after the Indian team defeated South Africa to win the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean. With this win, India joined West Indies and England as multiple-time T20 World Cup winners.

Rohit Sharma and Co. defeated Aiden Markram’s men in a close contest in Barbados as India opted to bat first after winning the toss. Virat Kohli’s 76 and Axar Patel’s 47 took India to 176/7 in 20 overs.

Though Heinrich Klaasen (52), Quinton de Kock, and Tristan Stubbs made vital contributions to South Africa, Indian pace bowlers proved to be the difference. With 30 runs needed in 30 balls, Klaasen was dismissed by Hardik Pandya in the 17th over, who also removed David Miller in the last over.

Jasprit Bumrah took care of Marco Jansen, while Arshdeep Singh bowled a tight over himself. With 16 runs needed in the last over, Miller’s wicket first ball sealed Proteas’ fate. India won the game by 7 runs and became two-time T20 World Champions.

Virender Sehwag cheers after India’s victory calls its breakout win

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag hinted towards the arrival of India’s golden period after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He noted that India has been very consistent in the ICC event in recent years, and they finally won it yesterday. As a result, the winning streak will only grow stronger, and the future years will be extremely lucrative.

“Like in stocks, there is a breakout after consolidation in a range, where after resistance for years there is a multiyear breakout and it reaches new highs, I have a feeling that this is a breakout win for us. For years, we have played well, been consistent in a range, and consolidated but not able to get past the finish line resistance in ICC trophies, yesterday I believe is a 13 year breakout for our team and with this win, I think we would be winning many ICC trophies consistently in the years to come,” he posted.

