Hardik Pandya received rich praise from former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar after the all-rounder bowled an incredible last over in the T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa in Barbados, helping India win by 7 runs.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. Rohit, on the other hand, was dismissed after only nine runs. Though Virat Kohli anchored one end, India lost Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (3) early on.

But Kohli and Akshar Patel (47 with four sixes and one four) scored 72 runs for the fourth wicket. Kohli smashed 76 in 59 balls, including six fours and two sixes, as India finished on 176/7 in 20 overs. Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje took two wickets each.

In reply, Quinton de Kock (39) stood firm as South Africa lost wickets quickly. Tristan Stubbs (31) and Heinrich Klaasen (52) drew South Africa back into the game, and Klaasen blasted Akshar Patel for 24 runs in the fifteenth over.

But then Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh bowled superbly, choking the South African hitters, and India won by 7 runs. Hardik Pandya took 3/20, with Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah taking 2 wickets each.

Virat Kohli was chosen Player of the Final and announced his T20I retirement. Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Tournament.

What a turnaround- Sanjay Manjrekar praises Hardik Pandya

Speaking on the ESPNCricinfo show post the Indian T20 World Cup 2024 win, Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Hardik Pandya and spoke on the turnaround the all-rounder saw. During the IPL 2024, Pandya was jeered and booed as his first stint as MI captain crashed and burned with the franchise crashing out on the league stage itself.

However, Hardik Pandya showcased his talent and why he is highly regarded in Indian cricket as he performed with both the bat and the ball in the T20 World Cup 2024. He made 144 runs with one fifty and a strike of 155.57. He also picked 11 wickets at an economy of 7.64.

“What a turnaround for Hardik Pandya. Unbelievable. During the IPL, there were people who were jeering him. And booing them. And you told them to behave. Yeah, I told them to behave because this is a big stage clear. You know, we’ve seen that umpteen times. Wickets of Henry Klassen, David Miller, and right at the end, Rabada. So, he was the champion. And no surprise to see him flourish on the big stage.

Even in that semi-final against England at Adelaide, he came in and gave India some hope with 60 of 33. So that’s what he’s all about. And you felt safe when he came in and bowled the last over because he was not going to lose his nerves. He was going to bowl sensibly,” Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

