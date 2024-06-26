Virender Sehwag has urged Rohit Sharma to give a fitting farewell to coach Rahul Dravid by winning the T20 World Cup 2024, as they did for Sachin Tendulkar by winning the 2011 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma was in dominating form as he smacked 92 runs in 41 balls after India was asked to bat first by Australia in a crucial Super 8s game at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia.

India posted 205/5 thanks to Rohit’s knock which has 8 sixes and 7 fours including four maximums in one over of Mitchell Starc. India won the match by 24 runs despite Travis Head’s 76 runs as Australia could only make 181/7 in 20 overs.

Reflecting on Rohit’s masterpiece, Sehwag stated that he only anticipated the India opener to stay at the crease for the powerplay.

“I have never seen better entertainment than this in this World Cup. I was expecting that he would be at the crease for just the first six overs. But he batted even after the powerplay, and look what he did. He made our hearts happy, what more do you want?” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

With this brilliant knock, Rohit Sharma became the highest run-getter in T20I overall, leaving behind Babar Azam.

Rohit Sharma should win the T20 World Cup for Rahul Dravid: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag, the famous Indian opener, has made a special request of the Men in Blue’s talisman batter Rohit Sharma. Sehwag wants Rohit and his teammates to win the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy for outgoing coach Rahul Dravid. The T20 World Cup will be Dravid’s final task as head coach of the 2007 T20 World Champions.

“We played the 2011 World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar. So, this T20 World Cup can be for Rahul Dravid. At least as a coach, he gets to win the World Cup and get the badge of being a World Cup winner, which he didn’t get as a player,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

After extending its winning run in the business end of the ICC event, unbeaten India will meet England in the second semi-final of the World Cup on Thursday.

