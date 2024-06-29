Wahab Riaz, the former Pakistan pacer and chief selector, has given explosive reasons for the Pakistan team’s early exit from the recent T20 World Cup 2024 as he submitted his report to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Pakistan team had come into the T20 World Cup 2024 as one of the favorites given that they had played in the final of the previous edition in 2022 in Australia. Pakistan had also played in the semi-final of the 2021 edition as well.

However, Pakistan suffered a huge setback in their opening game itself which was against the co-hosts USA in Dallas, Texas. USA gave a grand fight to Pakistan, tying the match, and then defeated the 2009 T20 World Cup champions in the super over. This was a huge upset given the USA was playing its first ICC 20-over event.

In their next meeting, against arch-rivals India, Pakistan had luck going their way as after winning the toss and opting to bowl first, they restricted India to 119 runs on a tricky pitch. In the chase, Pakistan needed 48 runs in 48 balls with 8 wickets in hand and Mohammed Rizwan at the crease.

However, somehow Pakistan managed to capitulate from that position and lost the game by 6 runs in the end.

After this, Pakistan defeated Canada and Ireland in their next two matches, but with the USA v Ireland match getting washed out in Florida, The Men in Green were knocked out of the tournament before the Super 8s stage.

“Noticeable lack of coordination”- Wahab Riaz slams Pakistan players in his report to PCB

This was the first time Pakistan was knocked out in the group stage of the T20 World Cup and it resulted in severe backlash from not only the former players in Pakistan but the general public as well. Even the PCB admitted that the Pakistan team needed surgery and they needed to break the reported groups in the team.

Pakistan Cricket Team Senior Manager Wahab Riaz gave a detailed report to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, stating the reasons for the team’s poor performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Wahab Riaz identified many important causes that contributed to Pakistan’s early exit from the renowned competition. The assessment, addressed to Director Usman Wahla and supplemented by team manager Mansoor Rana, highlighted serious flaws in strategy and execution on the field.

“The national team did not demonstrate the required level of skillful cricket that is expected at such high-stakes events. There was a noticeable lack of coordination among the players, resulting in a failure to implement our game plans effectively,” Wahab Riaz reportedly wrote.

Sources also revealed that the report also lamented the team’s demeanor during crucial matches, particularly the encounter against arch-rivals India.

“The players showed a lack of coordination and passion, and seemed to lose their will to win, especially in the match against India,” the report stated candidly.

In terms of future improvements, Wahab Riaz made many proposals to help Pakistan’s cricket prospects on the international scene.

These included campaigning for more lengthy training camps for players, increasing participation in domestic cricket events to improve skills and fitness, and organizing additional tours to expose players to different environments.

The PCB has acknowledged receipt of the study but has yet to make any official pronouncements about its contents or ramifications for the team’s management structure moving forward.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Snubbed As Captain In Cricket Australia’s T20 World Cup 2024 XI

