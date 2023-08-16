Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz has called time on his international cricket on August 16, 2023. While he bids adieu to his 15-year career for Pakistan, Riaz will continue playing franchise cricket around the globe.

Wahab played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 36 T20Is for Pakistan and last turned out in national colors back in 2020. He picked up 83 wickets in Test cricket at an average of 34.50, 120 in ODIs at 34.30, while in T20Is, he had 34 wickets at 28.55. He was most recently part of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023.

Wahab, who made his international debut back in 2008, is best remembered for bowling one of World Cup history’s most fiery spells against Australia’s Shane Watson in 2015.

Left-armer Wahab peppered Watson with an array of fast, short-pitched deliveries, in a spell described by then-Australia captain Michael Clarke as “as good as any I’ve faced in one-day cricket for a long time”.

He was also a star for Pakistan in the high-voltage semi-final of the 2011 World Cup against India, picking up a five-wicket haul, including clean bowling eventual Player of the Series Yuvraj Singh with a searing yorker.

I Have Served My Country And National Team To The Best I Could Have: Wahab Riaz

Wahab Riaz was part of the Pakistan side which won the Champions Trophy 2017, defeating India in the final in England.

More than on the field, Wahab has been involved in politics in recent times, having been named the caretaker sports minister of the Punjab province in January this year.

“Stepping off the international pitch. After an incredible journey, I’ve decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket!,” Wahab tweeted.

🏏 Stepping off the international pitch 🌟 After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. 🙏 Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise… — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) August 16, 2023

Wahab revealed that he has been thinking about his retirement for the past two years.

“I have been speaking about my retirement plans past two years, that 2023 is my target to retire from International cricket, and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and National team to the best I could have. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage. As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world,” he said in a detailed statement.

Wahab is the leading wicket taker in the PSL with 113 wickets. In fact, he is the only bowler to breach the 100-wicket mark.