Wahab Riaz, former Pakistan pacer and ex-chief selector was brutally trolled by a Pakistani anchor on a TV show for the team’s poor performances during his tenure.

Wahab Riaz was named Pakistan’s top selector following the team’s inability to reach the ODI World Cup semi-finals in 2023. He took up the job from Inzamam-ul-Haq to reorganize the side and develop a strong squad for the next T20 World Cup 2024.

His first assignment was a Test series in Australia when Pakistan lost every match and was humiliated 3-0 by the home team. Following the series, Pakistan lost 1-4 in the T20I series against New Zealand.

Pakistan’s performances continued to deteriorate as they suffered defeats in all three versions of the game. Before the T20 World Cup 2024, they lost a T20I against Ireland and then a T20I series to England.

Problems continued as Pakistan lost to the USA in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 and then failed to chase 120 runs against India, leading to their elimination from the tournament. Pakistan failed to make it into the Group 8 stages, leading to the PCB confirming surgery on the team.

Wahab Riaz was trolled by TV anchor Tabish Hashmi

Wahab Riaz took part in a segment in which he had to just respond ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to a question posed by the host on a renowned TV show in Pakistan.

Tabish Hashmi, the TV host, inquired whether this was Pakistan’s worst team in the history of the game. Tabish further mentioned that Pakistan’s current team had lately fallen to teams such as Bangladesh and the United States.

After some contemplation, Wahab Riaz said, “Yes” and admitted that it was the worst Pakistan cricket squad ever.

Tabish Hashmi responded with a surprising remark: “Aapne banayi hain.” (You created this team)”

Tabish grills harder 😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tICtaI8FNS — Arslan Jutt (@ArslanJutt43) September 23, 2024

Riaz is a former left-arm fast bowler who appeared in only a few international matches for Pakistan. He played 27 Tests and took 83 wickets at an average of 34.50. His quick pace and ability to reverse-swing the ball made him an effective bowler on the subcontinent.

Wahab also played 91 ODIs, taking 120 wickets at an average of 34.30 and an economy rate of 5.70. In 36 T20Is, he took 34 wickets at an average of 28.55 and an economy rate of 8.20.

