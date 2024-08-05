Waqar Younis became the advisor to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, or the CEO of PCB and in his first address to the media, vowed to end the liking and disliking culture in the Pakistan team. This happened after former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram declined to take up the role.

It should be emphasized that the new PCB constitution does not currently include the CEO role. However, the board may make changes to accommodate Waqar in his new post, including serving as Adviser for Cricket Affairs to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Naqvi, who also serves as the Federal Minister of Interior, has received harsh criticism for not devoting enough time to cricket. As a result, he appointed a former cricketer as CEO or Adviser for Cricket Affairs.

According to the latest sources in Pakistani media, the PCB originally approached Wasim Akram and offered him the position of CEO or chairman’s advisor, but he declined due to personal reasons. The post required him to be in Lahore full-time to manage all PCB cricket affairs.

Waqar Younis addresses the media after taking up PCB CEO role

After Akram’s denial, PCB sought Waqar Younis, whose family also lives in Australia. However, Waqar has accepted the position and is preparing to transfer to Lahore. Waqar has previously worked as a coach for both the PCB and the Pakistan cricket team.

In his first address to the media, Waqar Younis touched upon liking and disliking culture in Pakistan cricket and the national team. He said that the first thing he’d like to do is end this favoritism thing in Pakistan cricket.

“Our selection criteria is simple. We will manage workload of the players too. And we will try to get rid of this favoritism and liking and disliking culture.” – Waqar Younis told media.

Waqar (52), a former Pakistani captain and coach who has played 87 Tests and 262 One-Day Internationals, has been given a variety of responsibilities, the most important of which is to oversee the national teams and coaches.

He will effectively control both the red and white ball teams, with management and coaches (Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie) reporting to him directly. He will also work with the selection committee, which has recently received negative attention for a variety of reasons.

