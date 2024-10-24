Washington Sundar’s inclusion in the Indian XI for the second test against New Zealand raised lots of questions and Brad Hogg, former Australia cricketer, shared his query as well. Brad Hogg was disappointed that left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was not included in the squad for the crucial Test series match.

Kuldeep Yadav has been pulled out of India’s second Test against New Zealand, which will be played on Thursday, October 24 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Washington Sundar was called up to the playing XI for the match. This decision follows India’s eight-wicket loss in the first Test.

Brad Hogg expressed confusion regarding Washington Sundar’s inclusion in the lineup with Ravichandran Ashwin. According to Hogg, Sundar and Ashwin have similar off-spin talents with the ball. He stressed that Kuldeep Yadav offers a different option that may be more beneficial.

“Sundar in the team when you have Ashwin doing the same thing is difficult to comprehend. Kuldeep adds a point of difference,” Brad Hogg wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Kuldeep claimed three wickets in the opening Test against New Zealand. Earlier this year, he delivered an excellent showing against England, taking 19 wickets in four home Tests. Kuldeep has taken 56 wickets in 13 Test matches, averaging 22.16, including four five-wicket hauls.

Washington Sundar proves his naysayers wrong; picks 7/59 as New Zealand crumbles

New Zealand captain Tom Latham had won the toss and chosen to bat first in Pune to take advantage of the new pitch that was supposed to help the spinners going forward. Devon Conway gave a strong start to New Zealand after Latham fell for 15 runs, LBW to Ravi Ashwin.

Will Young made 18 and was out caught by Rishabh Pant for 18 off Ashwin and after scoring 76 runs, Conway also followed suit, falling to Ashwin. Conway hit 11 fours in his brilliant knock.

Rachin Ravindra then took over and stroked 65 runs with 5 fours and 1 six, before Washington Sundar weaved his magic. His first wicket was Ravindra, and then he scalped Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips in quick succession.

Mitchell Santner made 33 runs to add some valuable runs. But Sundar removed Santner and wiped the tail quickly as New Zealand was bundled for 259 runs. Washington Sundar picked 7/59, his Test career-best bowling figures and maiden fifer.

