Wasim Akram said that Virat Kohli’s retirement from T20Is is s sad thing and the next generation of players will miss seeing him bat in the middle. Akram’s words came as he congratulated India on winning the T20 World Cup 2024, after which Virat Kohli announced his retirement.

Virat Kohli won the Player of the Final for his 76-run knock in India’s innings of 176/6 in 20 overs. Axar Patel (47) and Shivam Dube (27) also contributed to the final total.

In reply, though Heinrich Klaasen (52) and brilliant knocks by Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs helped South Africa get near to the total, they fell 7 runs short and lost the final. Hardik Pandya took 3 wickets, while Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each.

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is in the presentation ceremony, and in reaction Wasim Akram saluted Virat Kohli on his remarkable T20I career, expressing that Kohli’s retirement will be a loss for the upcoming generation who won’t get to witness his brilliance in this format.

“Virat Kohli is a great player because he wins you the match. Today when two wickets fell early, he (Kohli) assessed the pitch and conditions and decided to bat long. He completed his responsibility and this is called a match-winner. Well done Virat. We’re super proud of you. The way you’ve batted not just in this innings, but in your career. It’s a sad thing that you’ve retired from T20Is and the upcoming generation will miss out (on your batting). But you proved that you’re one of the greats of the game. Congrats on your future,” Akram said.

Kohli retired as the second-highest run-getter in the format, behind Rohit Sharma, who also retired from T20Is following Kohli’s footsteps.

“Congratulations to India on winning the T20 World Cup 2024 final”- Wasim Akram

Akram, in a video message posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, praised India for their consistent performance throughout the tournament and their resilience in the final.

“Congratulations to India on winning the T20 World Cup 2024 final. Congratulations for the way they have won the match, the way they have won the tournament. I already said it before the World Cup that they are the favorites to win the tournament and they proved it. They have been unbeaten in the whole tournament, be it batting, bowling, fielding, or the bravery with which they played,” Akram said in the video.

Akram also singled out Jasprit Bumrah for his exceptional bowling, particularly during a crucial phase in the match when South Africa seemed in control. Bumrah was named Player of the Tournament for his 15 wickets at an economy of 4.50.

“At one stage, I thought South Africa will win when they needed run-a-ball and Klaasen and Miller were having a great partnership. But Bumrah proved why he is the best fast bowler in the world right now. Whether it’s red-ball cricket or white-ball cricket, he always delivers for his team. He provided the wickets when his team needed it from him,” the former fast bowler added.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma To Captain Harsha Bhogle’s T20 World Cup 2024 Team Of The Tournament

