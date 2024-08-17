The fitness level of the players of Pakistan has always been under question. Despite many different drills and practice sessions, they have yet to get the desired result. The former captain of the side, Wasim Akram has shown his concerns towards the fitness of the players at the international level.

Wasim Akram also believes that the importance of being fit plays a huge role in different bilateral series and tournaments. If the player is unfit, it will make a huge contribution for the players in either scoring runs or picking up wickets.

As a team, they didn’t enjoy a great time in the United States of America (USA). Under the captaincy of Babar Azam, the runners-up from the 2022 season of the Men’s T20 World Cup made a group stage exit in the recent edition in 2024.

“C ricketers aren’t focusing enough on their fitnes s”- Wasim Akram

The former fast bowler made a recent appearance on a popular web show, where he candidly shared his view on the issue that has been apparent in the Pakistan team for several years.

“I haven’t talked much about this yet, and I don’t have any inside news, but I knew about it two years ago. Cricketers aren’t focusing enough on their fitness.” Wasim Akram expressed in the show.

Regarded as one of the greatest pacers to play the game, Akram highlighted how few of their players struggled during the recent T20 World Cup due to fitness level.

“Now, during the World Cup, the whole world saw just how good the fitness of our cricket team truly was.” The Lahore-born narrated in the program.

The 58-year-old also drew a comparison between the players’ knowledge of fitness in the current era and their playing days, as he failed to find any improvement in the aspect.

“If I was playing cricket today, I’d have a lot of knowledge about fitness, as it’s now common. During the time we played cricket, fitness information wasn’t common.” Wasim Akram concluded. “We didn’t know much, so we simply followed our seniors like Imran Khan and Javed Miandad. Whatever they did, we did the same.”

The experienced fast bowler featured in 104 Test matches for the Green Brigade, where he picked up 414 wickets at an average of under 24, celebrating 25 five-wicket hauls, with the best of 7/119 in an inning.

In 356 One-day international games, Wasim Akram has also enjoyed 502 wickets at an average of under 24 and an economy level of under four, with six five-wicket hauls and 17 four-wicket hauls. His fitness played a key role in him being part of the international cricket for nearly two decades.

Pakistan is set to begin their home season with the two-match Test series against Bangladesh before they face England in another three-match red-ball series last autumn. At the end of their poor campaign in India for the 2023 ODI World Cup, Babar Azam stepped down from the leadership position of the longest format, as Shan Masood replaced him.

The Green Brigade will be challenged with a busy schedule, as they prepare themselves for a T20I series in Australia and later in Zimbabwe. They will also fly to South Africa for another series, consisting of all formats, before returning home for their red-ball series against West Indies.

After that, they have a tri-series as a preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025 at home, before flying to New Zealand for another white-ball series. Towards May 2025, they are expected to organize the Pakistan Super League (PSL). So, for the all-format players, fitness will be a huge aspect to part of the team in the next eight months.