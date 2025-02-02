Wasim Akram, a legendary cricketer, expressed concern about Faheem Ashraf’s surprise inclusion in Pakistan’s squad for the next ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Wasim Akram also chastised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for selecting just one spinner for the ICC 50-over event in Asian conditions.

Pakistan named their 15-member Champions Trophy team on Friday. Fakhar Zaman returned to the national squad following a previous dispute with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Saim Ayub, who had an ankle injury during the Cape Town Test, was not available for selection.

One of the dubious selection calls for the Pakistan squad was that of all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. The all-rounder hasn’t played international cricket since 2023. Faheem last played an ODI for Pakistan during the 2023 Asia Cup. He was not even considered for Pakistan’s recent away ODI series against Australia and South Africa.

Since making his debut in 2017, Faheem has played 34 ODIs, capturing 26 wickets at an average of 46.30 and an economy rate of 5.18. He has also scored 224 runs at an average of 10.66 and a strike rate of 81.75. The bowler represented the Dolphins in the Champions T20 Cup in December 2024, taking six wickets in seven matches.

Wasim Akram slams PCB for selecting Faheem Ashraf in the Pakistan squad for CT 2025

Wasim Akram said that Faheem Ashraf is a talented player, but his recent form has been poor. Akram pointed out that Ashraf’s bowling average was 100, and his batting average was just 9 in his last 20 matches.

“Congratulations to the Pakistan Cricket Board who have prepared the stadiums in record time. It’s a big deal. “I haven’t had a close look at the squad but for instance, Faheem Ashraf has come into the team, I wish him all the best, a talented cricketer. Lekin pehle 20 matches mein unkind bowling average sau ki, batting average nau ki hai (but in the last 20 matches, his bowling average is 100 and batting average is 9). He has come out of the blue,” Wasim Akram stated.

Faheem Ashraf was part of the Pakistan squad that won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England.

We Are Taking Only One Proper Spinner – Wasim Akram

Another thing that Wasim Akram pointed out was the presence of only one proper spinner, Abrar Ahmed, in the Pakistan squad, despite the matches to be played on home pitches and in Dubai.

He also revealed that India has added three or four spinners to its roster. Akram acknowledged the burden of playing at home but wished the team luck in reaching the semifinals.

“Khushdil Shah has also come out of the blue. We are taking only one proper spinner. I think India has named 3-4 spinners in their squad. There has to be a reason for that. But now the team has been selected, I wish Pakistan all the best. There will be a little pressure playing at home and they are expected to reach the semifinals,” Wasim added.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will begin in Pakistan and Dubai on February 19.

