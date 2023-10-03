SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

Wasim Akram Unveils Combined India-Pakistan All-Time ODI XI

Jatin

Oct 3, 2023 at 3:55 PM

Wasim Akram Unveils Combined India-Pakistan All-Time ODI XI

Pakistani bowling great Wasim Akram has unveiled his all-time India-Pakistan ODI XI which features some of the greatest players from both teams. India and Pakistan have had a storied rivalry thus far in international cricket which began in 1952.

The two teams are considered to be giants of the one-day cricket format. India has won the World Cup twice in 1983 and 2011. They also won the 2013 Champions Trophy tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan won the World Cup in 1992 and the Champions Trophy in 2017.

The two teams have not played any bilateral cricket since 2012-13 when Pakistan last traveled to India. India has not toured Pakistan since 2006 in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. India had blamed Pakistan for sending terrorists to wreak havoc in the financial capital of the country on 26th November.

Imran Khan Captain, MS Dhoni Wicketkeeper, And Sachin Tendulkar Included In Wasim Akram’s Combined India-Pakistan All-Time ODI XI

While talking to Fox Sports, the dream combined Indo-Pak all-time ODI XI, curated by Wasim Akram, comprises an array of legendary cricketers.

The powerful opening duo of Saeed Anwar and Virender Sehwag is at the top of the order. They are followed by the illustrious trio of Virat Kohli, Javed Miandad, and Sachin Tendulkar, who make up the middle order.

Saeed Anwar and Sachin Tendulkar.
Saeed Anwar and Sachin Tendulkar.

Imran Khan, a former captain of Pakistan, is the team’s leader and, along with Kapil Dev, brings important all-around skills. The deliberate addition of MS Dhoni as the wicketkeeper strengthens the team even more.

Imran Khan. PC- Getty

Saqlain Mushtaq, a master of spin, and the speed team of Jasprit Bumrah and Waqar Younis make up the bowling attack.

Wasim Akram’s Combined Indo-Pak ODI XI: Saeed Anwar, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Javed Miandad, Virat Kohli, Imran Khan (C), Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni (WK), Saqlain Mushtaq, Jasprit Bumrah, Waqar Younis

Also Read: PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf Proposes Gandhi-Jinnah Trophy To Resume Bilateral Ties Between India And Pakistan

Tagged:

India

Pakistan

Wasim Akram

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Wasim Akram Unveils Combined India-Pakistan All-Time ODI XI
Wasim Akram Unveils Combined India-Pakistan All-Time ODI XI

Oct 3, 2023, 3:55 PM

Pakistan Team Set To Receive Their Visas For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 On September 25, 2023- Report
Pakistan Team Set To Receive Their Visas For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 On September 25, 2023- Report

Sep 25, 2023, 5:22 PM

Pakistan Announces Squad For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023; Hassan Ali Replaces Injured Naseem Shah
Pakistan Announces Squad For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023; Hassan Ali Replaces Injured Naseem Shah

Sep 22, 2023, 1:38 PM

&#8220;I Don&#8217;t Understand Why…”- Shahid Afridi Denies Suggesting Shaheen Afridi’s Name For Pakistan Captaincy
“I Don’t Understand Why…”- Shahid Afridi Denies Suggesting Shaheen Afridi’s Name For Pakistan Captaincy

Sep 19, 2023, 4:20 PM

Pakistan Announces Squads For Asia Cup 2023 And Afghanistan ODIs; Shan Masood Left Out
Pakistan Announces Squads For Asia Cup 2023 And Afghanistan ODIs; Shan Masood Left Out

Aug 9, 2023, 5:37 PM

Inzamam Ul Haq Wants Mickey Arthur And Grant Bradburn To Continue With Pakistan Team- Reports
Inzamam Ul Haq Wants Mickey Arthur And Grant Bradburn To Continue With Pakistan Team- Reports

Aug 8, 2023, 3:31 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links