Wasim Akram Unveils Combined India-Pakistan All-Time ODI XI

Pakistani bowling great Wasim Akram has unveiled his all-time India-Pakistan ODI XI which features some of the greatest players from both teams. India and Pakistan have had a storied rivalry thus far in international cricket which began in 1952.

The two teams are considered to be giants of the one-day cricket format. India has won the World Cup twice in 1983 and 2011. They also won the 2013 Champions Trophy tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan won the World Cup in 1992 and the Champions Trophy in 2017.

The two teams have not played any bilateral cricket since 2012-13 when Pakistan last traveled to India. India has not toured Pakistan since 2006 in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. India had blamed Pakistan for sending terrorists to wreak havoc in the financial capital of the country on 26th November.

Imran Khan Captain, MS Dhoni Wicketkeeper, And Sachin Tendulkar Included In Wasim Akram’s Combined India-Pakistan All-Time ODI XI

While talking to Fox Sports, the dream combined Indo-Pak all-time ODI XI, curated by Wasim Akram, comprises an array of legendary cricketers.

The powerful opening duo of Saeed Anwar and Virender Sehwag is at the top of the order. They are followed by the illustrious trio of Virat Kohli, Javed Miandad, and Sachin Tendulkar, who make up the middle order.

Imran Khan, a former captain of Pakistan, is the team’s leader and, along with Kapil Dev, brings important all-around skills. The deliberate addition of MS Dhoni as the wicketkeeper strengthens the team even more.

Saqlain Mushtaq, a master of spin, and the speed team of Jasprit Bumrah and Waqar Younis make up the bowling attack.

Wasim Akram’s Combined Indo-Pak ODI XI: Saeed Anwar, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Javed Miandad, Virat Kohli, Imran Khan (C), Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni (WK), Saqlain Mushtaq, Jasprit Bumrah, Waqar Younis