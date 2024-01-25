Wasim Jaffer Brutally Trolls Kevin Pietersen After England’s Collapse In 1st IND vs ENG Test

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer took a hilarious dig at Kevin Pietersen after England‘s poor performance with the bat in the ongoing first Test of the five-match IND vs ENG series. The series-opener is currently underway at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

England captain Ben Stokes won a good toss and opted to bat first. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett justified their captain’s call by giving their team a good start. They added 55 runs in less than 11 overs before Ravichandran Ashwin broke the partnership by dismissing Duckett for 35.

England then lost two more wickets in quick succession to find themselves 3 down for 60 from 55 for no loss. It was followed by a fine 61-run stand between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow before England suffered another collapse.

Wasim Jaffer trolls Kevin Pietersen:

The collapse began when Axar Patel castled Bairstow with a beauty. England soon found themselves reeling at 137 for 6 from 121 for 3 and then 155 for 7. And as England suffered the collapses, Wasim Jaffer took to troll Kevin Pietersen in his own style.

Soon after England made a good start with the bat, the former England captain took to X to write: “England bat. 450/9 declared today?” And it did not take him to change his opinion. As England’s batting fell like a pack of cards, Pietersen wrote: “Bloody hell!!!! Might be a two day game!”

Sharing the screenshots of Pietersen’s posts, Wasim Jaffer posted:

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes came up with a captain’s knock to help his post a respectable total in the first innings. He scored a fighting half-century as England scored 246. The England skipper slammed 70 runs off 88 balls with the help of 6 fours and 3 sixes. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3 wickets apiece while Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel claimed 2 wickets each. At the time of writing this report, India were on 30 for no loss in the 4th over.