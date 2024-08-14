Wasim Jaffer, a former Indian opener, commemorated International Lefthanders Day (August 13) by selecting his all-time left-handed ODI and Test XI. The list included some of the most accomplished cricketers in the sport’s history.

Wasim Jaffer chose Australia’s Matthew Hayden and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara as the Test XI openers. Sangakkara is the sixth all-time highest Test run-scorer with 12,400 runs, while Hayden ranks 27th with 8,625 runs.

At one down, Jaffer turned to West Indian star Brian Lara, who has the highest first-class and Test score in an innings, 501* and 400*, respectively. The southpaw also ranks sixth all-time in Test scoring with 11,953 runs.

At no.4, Jaffer picked legendary South African batter Graeme Pollock, who boasted of an average of 60.97 in his brief Test career. Australia’s Allan Border was next in the batting order, finishing his Test career with 11,174 runs (11th all-time). The champion batsman was also appointed Jaffer’s left-handed Test XI captain.

Sir Garfield Sobers, one of the most accomplished all-rounders, finished at number six. The West Indian is one of just three cricketers to have reached the 6000-200 runs-wickets milestone, concluding his Test career with an incredible 8,032 runs and 235 wickets.

Adam Gilchrist was appointed wicketkeeper for the left-handed Test XI. He averaged 47.60 despite batting in the lower middle order and being dismissed 416 times behind the stumps.

Jaffer then picked Wasim Akram and Zaheer Khan as his two pacers and for the spot for the third fast bowler, Jaffer had three options in Mitchell Johnson, Chaminda Vaas, and Trent Boult. India’s left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav rounded off Jaffer’s left-handed Test XI as the lone spinner.

Wasim Jaffer’s Test XI of left-handers: Matthew Hayden, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara, Graeme Pollock, Allan Border (c), Gary Sobers, Adam Gilchrist (wk), Wasim Akram, Zaheer Khan, Mitchell Johnson/Chaminda Vaas/Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav.

Wasim Jaffer’s all-time left-handed ODI XI

In the ODI format, Wasim Jaffer’s lineup is similar to the Test selections, with Hayden, Sangakkara, and Lara at the top. The middle order was boosted by Sri Lankan icon Sanath Jayasuriya, India’s legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, and Australian Michael Bevan.

The former Indian opener also chose Lance Klusener, the 1999 ODI World Cup Player of the Tournament, as his all-rounder in his all-time left-handed ODI XI.

Wasim Akram, Zaheer Khan, and Kuldeep Yadav took three of the four bowling positions in the ODI XI, similar to Jaffer’s Test XI. Akram has 916 international wickets, placing him sixth all-time. The final bowling berth was either Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Vaas or Australia’s Mitchell Starc.

A day late but here's my Test and ODI left handers XI. What's yours? #LeftHandersDay pic.twitter.com/4BjGkNJ5Jh — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 14, 2024

