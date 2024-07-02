Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has lauded the all-rounder Hardik Pandya, for raising his hand at the crucial moment in bowling the last over against South Africa at the Kensington Oval, in Barbados during the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, where the latter held his nerve to guide India for a seven-win victory.

Before that last over, Pandya already brought life to the dead, by sending back Heinrich Klassen, who chased the wide ball outside his body to get a small edge on his blade, on a spot when the Proteas needed 30 runs at run-a-ball with David Miller and the wicket-keeper batter still on the crease.

Wasim Jaffer put light on the pressure that Hardik had been feeling for the whole Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, leading the Mumbai Indians, where he was booed by the fans of his own home country, and questioned his place in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

‘Suryakumar Yadav’s catch was a game-changing moment’- Wasim Jaffer

The Baroda all-rounder finished this ninth edition of the T20 World Cup being the third-highest wicket-taker for India, having collected 11 wickets in eight innings, at an average of 17.36, and a strike rate of under 14, with an economy rate of a tad over the 7.50-mark.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Feels Ravindra Jadeja Didn’t Deliver As Expected In T20 World Cup

Wasim Jaffer has spoken about the contribution of Pandya in the final of the tournament with the ball in hand, where he ended with figures of 3/20 in three overs.

‘Would like to specially mention Hardik because he was under pressure coming into the T20 World Cup. But hats off to him for the way he stepped up with both bat and ball and delivered.’ The former India bater Wasim Jaffer expressed in a video on his YouTube Channel. ‘We all know what kind of pressure he was under but he put his hand up and performed exceedingly well.’

On the first ball of the last over, Hardik looked to go for a slow ball outside the off-stump, which slipped out of his hands and transformed into a low full toss away from Miller’s body, as the batter threw all of his power to the ball, which was grabbed excellently with some athletic skills from Suryakumar Yadav.

The Mumbai-born feels that the catch, where Yadav held his balance while grabbing the ball, and was sharp in knowing the position of the cushion.

‘Suryakumar Yadav’s catch was a game-changing moment according to me. If that catch wouldn’t have happened and if it would have gone for a six, 10 runs from four (five) balls would have been an easy job for Miller.’ Wasim Jaffer noted.

The veteran observes that these are the catches that generally go on to help the team win the game, and in the context of the game, it was the most vital one of the whole competition, as it was for Kapil Dev’s catch to send back Viv Richards in the 1983 World Cup final, to change Indian cricket.

Also Read: ICC Names Six India Players In T20 World Cup 2024 Team, Avoids Virat Kohli

The 46-year-old has also spoken about the sensational spell of Jasprit Bumrah, who ended with 2/18 in four overs, to finish the tournament with 15 wickets at an economy of just over four.

‘Bumrah being Bumrah bowled incredibly well and rightly deserves to win the Player of the Tournament award.’ Wasim Jaffer concluded in the same video. ‘The way he bowled throughout the tournament and in the final, hats off to him.’

India’s next T20I challenge is now the five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe, starting on July 06.