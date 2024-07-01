The International Cricket Council (ICC) has ended the ninth edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and United States of America, by announcing the team of the competition. India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, defeated South Africa in the final of the tournament at the Kensington Oval, in Barbados.

The ‘men in blue’ were unbeaten throughout the whole tournament, as they got better of all the teams, in the group stage and ‘super eight’ round, while their win over Australia, and England in the semi-final gave them so much confidence, going into the last game of the event, even after being on the wrong side in the past few occasions of the final.

Virat Kohli, for his 76-run knock, won the ‘Player of the Match’ award, to help India secure 176 on the board, which at the end proved him quite a vital knock in the result of the contest.

Virat Kohli fails to find a place in ICC’s team of the tournament

Even though Kohli won the award in the most important game of the whole tournament, he didn’t find a place in that 11-member side, announced by the ICC, as he struggled at the beginning of the competition, with only 151 runs in eight innings, at an average of under 19, and a strike rate of around 113, with one solitary fifty.

The former India captain however, finishes his T20I career, as the highest run-getter in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history, with 1292 runs in 33 innings, at an average of close to 60, and a strike rate of nearly 130, with 15 fifties.

Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the innings. The former finishes as the second highest run-getter of the competition, with 257 runs in eight innings, at an average of 36.71 and a sike rate of 156.70. The wicket-keeper batter and the opener of the Afghanistan side, Gurbaz finishes as the top run-getter of the side, with 281 runs in eight innings, at an average of 35.12, and a strike rate of 124.33, with three half-centuries.

Suryakumar Yadav, who ends this T20 World Cup 2024, with 199 runs at a strike rate of 135.37 will come at number three in the ICC team of the tournament, while the left-handed hard-hitting batter of the West Indies side, Nicholas Pooran gets slotted at number four, with 228 runs at a strike rate of 146.15.

The two pace all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Hardik Pandya will follow the job in the middle order. The Australia player showed his caliber of playing vital knocks in intense moments, as he notched up 169 runs in seven innings, at a strike rate of 164.07. Hardik ends this ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with 144 runs at a strike rate of 151.57, being a very important member of the Indian team in the lower order.

Axar Patel, the only left-arm spin all-rounder of the side, ends this event with nine scalps at an economy of under eight, as he has shown his potential to pick up wickets in the powerplay. Rashid Khan, the giant of the format returns with 14 wickets at an economy of a tad over six and has the power of nailing the runs towards the end of the innings.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh finishes as the joint highest-wicket taker of the season, with the same variety of bowling, as Fazalhaq Farooqi, with 17 wickets. The Afghanistan bowler’s economy of 6.31, however, was better than India’s 7.16. The pace unit will be led by the ‘ICC Player of the Tournament’ Jasprit Bumrah, who ends with 15 wickets at an economy of only 4.17.

Anrich Nortje, with his pace, stands at number 12, destroying 15 scalps at an economy of under six.

ICC’s Team of the T20 World Cup 2024:

Rohit Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran (wk.), Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi. 12th Man- Anrich Nortje.