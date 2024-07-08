The second edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC has started in the United States of America, after a successful end of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in that country. Andre Russell, who is involved for the Los Angeles Knight Riders, has nailed a huge six to stun the whole dressing room of the camp.

They were coming on the back of their victory during the opening game against the Texas Super Kings-led by Faf du Plessis at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, with a 12-run margin, where a clinical bowling performance helped them in collecting the 12-run victory to start on a positive note.

Andre Russell has already been going through an excellent time in the shortest format of the game, having managed to nail 222 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 185, besides picking up 19 wickets in 29.2 overs for the Kolkata Knight Riders during the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, to make them champions for the second time in the history of the tournament.

Andre Russell’s monster six failed to take Knight Riders home

The San Francisco Unicorns-led by Corey Anderson were playing their first game of the season in Dallas, as their captain winning the toss decided to bowl first on a surface that looked a bit dry and was expected to get better under light as the ball would come better onto the bat.

They lost their captain Sunil Narine pretty early in the game during the second over for his score of six runs, while the wicket-keeper batter Unmukt Chand couldn’t make much difference in the scorecard, as he was dismissed for a five-ball duck in the contest.

Suddenly, batting became a tough job in the middle. The England opening batter Jason Roy, who was easily getting those boundaries, lost his rhythm for the 26-run knock in 18 balls. The former Bangladesh captain and a very old member of the Knight franchise Shakib Al Hasan showed some resilience in his batting to put up the 35-run knock in 26-balls with the help of six boundaries.

David Miller too struggled in the middle, while Nitish Kumar couldn’t do much, as the Los Angeles side kept on struggling during the game, having found themselves for 96/5 in the 13th over of the game.

But it was Andre Russell. The Jamaica all-rounder showed his skills with the bat to thump an unbeaten 40-run knock in 25 balls, with the help of a couple of boundaries and three sixes. One of those sixes went for 107-meter and that too was off the bowling of Haris Rauf- the speedster of Pakistan, whose face revealed how clueless he was after the shot.

The whole dressing room too was surprised, while Shakib was seen to be laughing with the other members of the side after the shot, as they finished on 165/6 in 20-overs.

San Francisco lost their opener Jake Fraser McGurk early in the innings, but the New Zealand opening batter Finn Allen and the Australia all-rounder Matthew Short put up a fine 116-run stand for the second wicket, where the former celebrated 63 runs in 37 balls, shouldering on four boundaries and five sixes at a strike rate of 170.27.

Andre Russell, after a great evening with the bat, didn’t enjoy the rest of the affair with the ball, having been belted away for 17 runs without any success in a single over, as the opponents chased the score with six wickets in hand and more than four overs to spare.