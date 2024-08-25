The Indian umpire, Anil Choudhary, in a recent podcast, has roasted the Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, for the latter’s unwanted appeals without any reason constantly during various points of the game. He addressed that the experienced batter had been kept on jumping like a pigeon.

There is no doubt how animated and funny Mohammad Rizwan generally becomes on the field in most of the games. He also displays these energetic appeals behind the stumps whenever the ball either hits the pad of the batter or does near the edge of the blade.

This has been the case for such a long time, as he has been slammed by many fans and pundits of the game for making useless appeals. That has also led the captain to believe the veteran and go for a DRS appeal and come back with so many results.

“Mohammad Rizwan keeps on shouting on every ball”- Anil Chaudhary

The experienced Indian umpire, Anil Choudhary, has been in the role for more than a decade. He talked about how he would suggest his fellow umpire take care of the appeals that Mohammad Rizwan does on every ball of the game.

“He appeals a lot and keeps on doing it. I told my fellow umpire to keep an eye on him. There was one of those tight appeals where he was about to raise the finger but denied at the last moment remembering his behavior.” The umpire expressed in a video shared on the YouTube channel of ‘2 Sloggers’. “In the end, it was a not out. Isn’t he the one who puts the lipstick on? He keeps on jumping like a pigeon all the time.”

The technology has grown a lot in the last few years, and it has come to a point when most of the batters or bowlers generally tend to make the right decision in their favor.

Choudhury felt that by making those appeals, Rizwan made himself look so bad, and people tend to make fun of such things.

“When technology has grown so much, why do you need to make yourself such a bad one before the world? People tend to make fun of these things.” Anil remarked in the video.

Mohammad Rizwan has been successful, though with the bat in hand for the green brigade, notching up 2088 runs in 74 ODIs at an average of over 40 and a strike rate of nearly 90, thanks to his 13 half-centuries and three centuries.

In the shortest format of the game, the 32-year-old has smashed 3313 runs in 102 games at an average of 48.72 and a strike rate of 126.45, celebrating 28 fifties and one century. But after the end of the last T20 World Cup in 2024, his position in the T20Is is under the scanner.

In the longest format of the game, the Peshawar-born has managed 1616 runs in 30 games, at an average of 40.40 and a strike rate of over 50, recording nine half-centuries and a couple of hundreds. In the ongoing Test at Rawalpindi against Bangladesh, he has displayed his skills with the bat, playing a valuable knock of unbeaten 171 runs, besides sharing a vital 240-run stand for the fifth wicket with Saud Shakeel after they were struggling at 114/4.

He also displayed his heroics behind the stumps, as well picking up a few superb catches.