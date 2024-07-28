Ashish Nehra, former India pacer, trolled Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was left stumped and red-faced by using Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s names. This came after India defeated Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series in Kandy.

Yashasvi Jaiswal played a fiery knock of 40 from 21 balls in the match to give India the ideal start to their innings and set them up for a big score. He added 74 runs in powerplay with Shubman Gill (34) in powerplay overs.

Then thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century (58 off 26 balls), and Rishabh Pant (49), India posted a formidable 213/7 in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka began their challenging run chase on a high note, with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis adding 84 runs in 8.3 overs. However, Arshdeep Singh (2 for 24) ended the stand by removing Mendis (45 off 27 balls). Nonetheless, Nissanka continued to blast away, causing headaches for the Indian team.

However, Axar Patel (2 for 38) dismissed Nissanka (79 off 48 balls), and the Sri Lankan wickets followed quickly. Riyan Parag (3 for 5) capitalized on such pressure and led Sri Lanka to 170.

“Agar Vo Dono Waha Hote Toh”- Ashish Nehra teases Yashasvi Jaiswal with Rohit Sharma- Virat Kohli reference

Meanwhile, Ashish Nehra in a post-match conversation trolled Yashasvi Jaiswal and said that he could only play such a knock because Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from T20Is. Jaiswal has done brilliantly in T20Is for India and was part of India’s T20 World Cup 2024 winning squad.

He didn’t get a chance to play as India preferred Rohit and Kohli as openers. But with them gone, Jaiswal has cemented himself at the top and recently scored 93 in the 4th T20I against Zimbabwe.

In a video going viral on the internet, Nehra said that if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were still playing in T20Is, then Jaiswal would have been playing all destructive shots inside the nets.

“Ajay Jadeja asked you what’s the difference when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were there (to open in 20Is). According to me, there is just one difference. If Virat and Rohit were still playing this format, then whatever strokes we saw from you today, you would have played those in the nets. Now you are getting to play those shots in the match because they (Virat and Rohit) are not there,” said Nehra.

Nehra’s cheeky comment left everyone in splits and the video clip of the small interaction was shared by Sony Sports Network on X (formerly Twitter).

