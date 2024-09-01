One of the new sensational batters of the modern generation, Ayush Badoni, displayed his power playing for the South Delhi Superstarz in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024 against the North Delhi Strikers, as he smashed 19 maximums in the knock at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ayush Badoni, the youngster who has been one of the vital members of the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League, has shown how brutal he could prove to be even against the best bowlers of the opponents.

In 42 games of the league, the 24-year-old has smashed 634 runs at an average of 24.38 and a strike rate of over 130, celebrating four fifties with a best score of 59. But, his abilities are not limited to these, as he made the world witness during his knock in the DPL 2024.

Ayush Badoni goes past Chris Gayle with the most sixes in a T20 innings

South Delhi lost their opener, Sarthak Ray, early in the innings before their captain, Ayush Badoni, joined the other opener, Priyansh Arya, and put up a huge partnership of 286 runs for the second wicket in just 99 deliveries.

The latter showed his muscle to smash a 120-run knock in 50 deliveries at a strike rate of nearly 240, shouldering on ten boundaries and as many as sixes in the knock, while their 285-run stand is now the best partnership for their wicket in a T20 game, going past the 258-runs set up Lachlan Yamamoto and Kendel Kadowaki Flemming of Japan against China towards the start of the year.

Ayush Badoni was sensational on the other end, as he clubbed 165 run knock in just 55 balls, at a strike rate of 300, decorated with eight boundaries and 19 sixes in the game. On the last over of the powerplay, he danced down the track to send the left-arm spinner over the ropes for a six.

The bowler decided to go a little wider on the very next delivery to be away from the arc of the batter, who was smart enough to bring the sweep shot and hold it into the square region for another six. Manan Bhardwaj, the bowler, decided to bowl straight at Badoni to not provide any room. But the ball fell a little short, and that was enough for the latter to play another sweep shot for the same result.

The team finished with 308/5 in their allotted 20 overs, as the result was nothing short of a given then. The only question was the margin of the victory, which proved to be 112 runs against North Delhi.

Ayush Badoni now has managed over 1000 runs at a strike rate of over 140 in the T20 format, as he went past the former West Indies opening batter of the side, Chris Gayle, who renowned himself to be the best of the format, making him renowned around the world.

With the win, they move to the top position in the points table with 12 points in eight games, with a massive net run rate of +2.496.

