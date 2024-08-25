Babar Azam, premier Pakistan batter, failed in the second innings of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh. Babar had infamously scored a two-ball duck in the first innings of the Test being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto put Pakistan into bat, and due to 171* by Mohammad Rizwan and 141 by Saud Shakeel, they scored 448/6d. Babar Azam had been caught behind in the first innings by Litton Das off Shoriful Islam.

In response, Mushfiqur Rahim scored 191 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 77, and Bangladesh responded with 565 runs.

Pakistan is in difficulty in the opening session of the final day of their maiden Test match against Bangladesh. In the following over, the home team lost the wicket of Saud Shakeel, who was in form. They quickly fell to 142/9 and have struggled to maintain a lead.

Babar Azam falls for 22 runs to Nahid Rana as Pakistan slump

Star Pakistan batsman Babar Azam suffered back-to-back defeats in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Nahid Rana, the Bangladesh fast bowler, dismissed Babar for 22 runs off 50 deliveries on the fifth day of the series opener in Rawalpindi.

Nahid Rana bowled Babar Azam with an inside edge that shook the stumps. Babar received a respite on the first ball as Litton Das dropped a simple catch. However, the Pakistani batsman squandered the opportunity, scoring 22 runs before returning to the dressing room.

After a boundary off the first ball of the over, the 29-year-old blocked the next ball as a safe measure. Babar looked to drive the next ball away but got a thick inside edge and chopped it back onto his stumps, gifting Rana his first wicket of the spell.

Pakistan had already lost Saim Ayub to Shoriful Islam on the fourth evening, and in the morning, Bangladesh’s other bowlers combined to dismiss five more frontline batsmen in 26 overs.

Pakistan looked quite stable at 65 for 2 until losing a flurry of wickets, including Babar Azam for 22. Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman also bagged ducks.

