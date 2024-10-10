Babar Azam is not only having a poor run with the bat but is also struggling in the field. This was evident when he dropped a sitter catch of Joe Root, which enabled him to reach his record 6th Test double ton.

The first of three Test matches between Pakistan and England will take place in Multan. Pakistan had won the toss and decided to bat first. And courtesy of centuries from Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, and Salman Ali Agha, they scored 556 runs in the first innings.

However, England gave Pakistan a taste of their own medicine on one of the flattest pitches in recent history. Pakistan managed to dismiss England captain Ollie Pope for a duck, and Zak Crawley scored 78 runs.

However, Joe Root anchored one end and increased the scoring rate with Ben Duckett (84). However, the partnership of the England innings came when Root and Harry Brook got together, and it was tough work for Pakistan bowlers.

Babar Azam drops Joe Root on 186, Root ends up making 262 runs

Pakistan’s bowlers battled on a flat field throughout the match. On Day 3, England finished with 492 runs and three wickets at stumps. Joe Root and Harry Brook started smoothly on the fourth day, without much pressure. However, pacer Naseem Shah was able to get Root to make a false stroke.

The England batter tried a pull shot off Naseem but mistimed it. The ball raced towards Babar Azam, who was positioned at midwicket. Babar squandered a simple opportunity despite the ball being at a catchable height. The fans and Pakistan were both dismayed by the dropped catch.

Here is the video:

Babar Azam has dropped an absolute dolly. – Naseem Shah can't believe it. pic.twitter.com/raznGrvcVO — 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞 (@CallMeSheri1) October 10, 2024

Former England fast bowler Steven Finn stated that Babar was exhausted, but that such blunders are unforgivable. Finn predicted that the dropped catch would demoralize bowlers, and Joe Root promptly took advantage of the opportunity to put pressure on the Pakistani team.

“Fatigued? Yes. Tired? Yes. But that’s a waste from Babar Azam who’s saying he didn’t pick it up or something. That dropped catch, as a bowler, makes you feel like the whole world is against you. The ball after that was cracked for four by Joe Root who knows exactly what he is doing – turning the screw against Pakistan. It feels like it’s going to be a tough day ahead for the home side,” Steven Finn said, as quoted by BCC Test Match Special.

Meanwhile, Joe Root fell for 262 after adding a massive 454 runs for the 4th wicket with Harry Brook, who went on to make 317 runs, becoming the sixth England batter to score a Test triple century. England finally declared at 823/7 with a lead of 267 runs.

