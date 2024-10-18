Ben Stokes, the England captain, was left all at sea during his team’s second innings in the recent second Test against Pakistan. He was stumped by Mohammad Rizwan off Noman Ali as England slumped to a huge defeat chasing 297 runs.

Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test, as the pitch was the same as in the first.

Debutant Kamran Ghulam scored an impressive 118, while opener Saim Ayub hit 77. The tail waggled, and Pakistan scored 366 in their first innings. Jack Leach got four wickets, and Brydon Carse took three for England.

In response, Ben Duckett struck 114, but the next top scores were Zak Crawley’s 27 and Jack Leach’s 25* as England managed only 291 runs. Sajid Khan swept through England’s batting with 7/111, while Noman Ali took 3 wickets.

In response, Pakistan scored 221 in their second innings, with Salman Agha scoring 63 runs. Shoaib Bashir shined with 4/66, while Leach grabbed three wickets.

England was given 297 runs to win the Test and the series, but Pakistan spinners destroyed their batting for the second time in the match. Ben Stokes (37), Brydon Carse (27), and Ollie Pope (22) were the only notable scorers as England scored only 144 runs.

Sajid Khan collected two wickets, while Noman Ali took 8/46 and finished with 11 wickets in the match. Pakistan won the match by 152 runs, tying the three-match series 1-1. Sajid Khan was selected Player of the Match for his nine wickets.

Ben Stokes dances down the pitch, loses his balance, bat and gets stumped

Ben Stokes was dismissed unexpectedly during the second Test between Pakistan and England in Multan. Left-arm spinner Noman Ali took Ben Stokes’ wicket as wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan completed a secure stumping behind the stumps.

The incident occurred during the 28th over of England’s second innings, when the team was chasing a goal of 297 runs to win. In the second ball of the over, Ben Stokes jumped down the track to Noman Ali, attempting to hit him out of the park.

However, the seasoned left-arm spinner dropped the ball short, beating Ben Stokes in flight. As a result, Stokes missed the shot. His bat also fell out of his grasp, heading towards square leg.

The ball narrowly missed the leg stump, but Mohammad Rizwan was watchful behind the stumps, completing an easy stumping. Stokes attempted to return to the crease but was rendered useless because the bat was not in his hands.

Noman Ali finished with career-best Test figures of 8/46 and 11 wickets in the match as Pakistan won by 152 runs to level the series 1-1 with one Test to go.

Here is the video:

The bat goes flying and Rizwan does the rest behind the stumps 🎯 Noman Ali outfoxes the England captain ☝️#PAKvENG | #TestAtHome pic.twitter.com/Q2a2GtfmsV — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 18, 2024

Also Read: Sajid Khan’s 7/111 Best Bowling Figures In A Test In Multan; Talks About Dream Wicket of Joe Root