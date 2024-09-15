Devdutt Padikkal was left stunned after he was bamboozled by an excellent delivery by left-arm spinner Shams Mulani during the Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India D.

India A struggled when asked to bat first. The Mayank Agarwal-led team lost five wickets for 93 runs in 25 overs. Mulani and Tanush Kotian, on the other hand, contributed half-centuries to the innings’ stability. They scored 91 runs for the seventh wicket. Kotian was removed for 53 runs off 80 balls.

Mulani scored 89 runs from 187 balls, including eight boundaries and three sixes. The squad was dismissed for 290 runs in 84.3 overs on the second day. Harshit Rana claimed four wickets for 51 runs. Vidwath Kaverappa and Arshdeep Singh both grabbed two wickets in the opening innings of the match.

India D started the fourth day of play at 62-1, with Ricky Bhui (44) and Yash Dubey (15) at the crease. India A made a breakthrough on the final day, running Dubey out for 37 runs. Bhui hit the ball to the right of the bowler, but it bounced off Dubey’s bat. Shams Mulani promptly removed the bails.

Devdutt Padikkal loses his stumps to a proper off-spin delivery by Shams Mulani

During the match between India A and India D, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani completely stumped left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal. The bowler dismissed Devdutt Padikkal, who plays for India D, for a low score on the fourth and final day of the ongoing red-ball competition in Anantapur.

After dismissing Dubey, in his next over, Shams Mulani dismissed Devdutt Padikkal. The left-arm spinner bowled a full delivery on the off-stump line, turning quickly inward. Padikkal attempted to drive but was beaten and had his leg stump removed. Padikkal made a bad shot, leaving India D at 105-3.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) domestic shared the video of Devdutt Padikkal’s dismissal on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Flight. Turn. Timber 🔥 Shams Mulani bowls a lovely delivery to dismiss the in-form Devdutt Padikkal 👌”

Flight. Turn. Timber 🔥 Shams Mulani bowls a lovely delivery to dismiss the in-form Devdutt Padikkal 👌#DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank Follow the match ▶️: https://t.co/m9YW0Hu10f pic.twitter.com/hlx3MmDIKz — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 15, 2024

Padikkal delivered an outstanding performance in the first innings. The left-handed batter scored 92 runs off 124 balls, including 15 boundaries. However, he received no help from the other hitters, and India D were bowled out for 183 runs. Mulani claimed one wicket for 50 runs in the first innings.

Also Read: Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Shares Training Insights Before 1st Test vs Bangladesh