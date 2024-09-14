It will be the first assignment for the new bowling coach of the Indian team, Morne Morkel, who missed the three-match Sri Lanka ODI series and is looking forward to starting the home season with the two-match red-ball series against Bangladesh, the first of which will begin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Indian team met on the ground around a week before the first game on September 19, as Morne Morkel, one of the premier South Africa pacers, was seen going through the sessions with the pacers. He shared his knowledge of bowling with the Indian bowlers.

“Yeah, I love my puri, dosa, chicken; I think it’s important as a coach to show that you eat healthy, and the rest of the players just follow it up. When I ended the call (the news of being appointed as the bowling coach of India), I sat there for about five minutes in the room reflecting on it, and I first spoke with my dad and later with my wife.” The veteran looked back at the moment when he got the news.

Morne Morkel reveals the importance of senior players in the Indian team

The 39-year-old spoke about making new connections with the players against whom he has played, while he has also featured with some of the players in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“For me, it’s important to just connect well with the guys. I have a lot against some of the players; I have seen and connected with some of them doing the IPL, and being in the camp and forming some new relationships is very important. Today (the first training day) was only about understanding the strengths and weakness of the guys.” Morne Morkel highlighted on the sidelines with the BCCI.

India, after the end of the Bangladesh series, will face New Zealand in a three-match home series, but their eyes are on the winter when they will fly to Australia for the five-match red-ball series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Having won the last two trips, the aim is to make a hat-trick of it.

“The plan is to see how I can help them in setting goals for the upcoming series, and that’s the sort of conversation we had today, I was blown away by how they went about things and how professional they were, and that’s a pretty good sign, and it will be exciting to build on it.” Morne Morkel noted during the conversation.

The Transvaal-born finished his red-ball career with 309 wickets in 86 games at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 53.3 with the help of eight five-wicket hauls thanks to his best of 6/23 in an innings.

“I think having the talent and the skill, but how can you feel those guys welcoming in an intimidating way, you know, whenever India play for the blue shirt, there have always been lots of expectations.” The former Protea pacer highlighted. “So, for me, having the experience and going through that and passing the sort of knowledge and helping on that is vital. For a player, having the comfort and the space that they belong (to this level) is important.”

Along with the young players, India has the luxury of their experienced players like Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, and others, as the bowling coach believes that’s an advantage in making progress in the future.

“It’s about looking after them. We are lucky to have senior players in the side, and they will lead the charge and take the responsibility to support them and give them the best sort of advice that we can give.” Morne Morkel concluded.