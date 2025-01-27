Donovan Ferreira of Joburg Super Kings took an astonishing catch in the SA20 2025 match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape that was played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape decided to bat first after winning the toss. They did not start well, losing Zak Crawley on the opening ball of the innings. Lutho Sipamla then dismissed Tom Abell with the penultimate ball of the over, cutting the Sunrisers’ lead to 2-0.

The situation worsened as they were reduced to 17-4 within the first four overs, with skipper Aiden Markram also returning to the hut. David Bedingham batted alone for the defending champions, scoring a superb 48 off 40 balls.

However, Imran Tahir, a leg spinner, dismissed him. Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen contributed crucial runs down the order, bringing Sunrisers to 118. Hardus Viljoen was the pick of the bowlers with 4/24, while Sipamla picked up three wickets.

Donovan Ferreira’s one-handed stunner of a catch

The incident of the catch happened during the 19th over of the innings. Fast bowler Hardus Viljoen dug in a short ball outside the off stump as the batter, Beyers Swanepoel, attempted to allow himself room to smash the ball towards deep point.

It appeared that the ball would easily clear the boundary, but Donovan Ferreira had other plans. The 26-year-old sprinted around and extended his right hand to record an absolute scream just on the verge of the boundary line.

Donovan Ferreira could not believe what he had done and rushed around the boundary to celebrate his wicket. It was a catch of a lifetime as the South African demonstrated his incredible athleticism and reactions. Beyers Swanepoel was removed for a golden duck on his first delivery of the innings.

Here is the catch:

Don didn’t hesitate 🤯 A fantastic catch from Donovan Ferreira that left us all 🤌 Keep watching the #SA20 LIVE on Disney + Hotstar, Star Sports 2 & Sports 18 -2#JSKvSEC pic.twitter.com/uyODRGEQwG — JioCinema (@JioCinema) January 26, 2025

Donovan Ferreira made a fantastic catch, although he was not forced to bat in this game. So far, the lower-order batter has scored 88 runs in 4 innings, averaging 29.33 and striking out 146.66 percent.

The right-hander is recognized for his propensity to make powerful shots. He has also played six T20Is for South Africa.

JSK registers an easy win in SA20 2025

Chasing 119 runs, the Johannesburg Super Kings’ openers started well but lost Faf du Plessis for 15. But Devon Conway and Wihan Lubbe kept the home team from losing any more wickets, as they achieved the goal in just 14 overs.

Conway completed with 76* off 56 balls, hitting 11 fours and three sixes during his innings. Meanwhile, Lubbe finished unbeaten on 25 off 17 deliveries, including three fours and one six.

