The opening batter of the Pakistan side, Imam Ul Haq, has broken silence on the unfair treatment of the management as his last international game came in the second Test match against Australia on Boxing Day in Melbourne nine months ago.

Imam Ul Haq was part of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, where his last encounter was against South Africa, which came at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In six games, the left-handed batter nailed 162 runs at an average of around 27 with a best score of 70, shouldering on one half-century.

The Lahore-born hasn’t played the shortest format consistently, as his last game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) took place during the 2020/21 season, where he collected 107 runs in six innings at a strike rate of around 110. In 78 overall T20s, he has drilled 2143 runs in 74 innings at an average of under 33 and a strike rate of around 124, shouldering on 20 half-centuries.

Watch- Imam Ul Haq questions the unfair behavior Pakistan team with him

When it comes to the ODI format of the game, Pakistan has smashed 1568 runs in 24 games at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of around 46, thanks to his nine half-centuries and three centuries with a best score of 157 runs.

In a recent show, Imam Ul Haq was the special guest, where he was asked to reply with either ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to the questions that the presenter would ask him. On the first question of whether he has been treated unfairly in the team, the batter answered ‘yes.’

In the 50-over format of the game, the batter has gathered 3138 runs in 72 games at an average of under 49 and a strike rate of over 80, with the help of 20 half-centuries and nine centuries, thanks to his best score of 151 runs.

Recently, Imam Ul Haq was part of the Champions One Day 2024, where the left-handed opener finished as the seventh-highest run-scorer of the event, thanks to his 212 runs in four innings at an average of 53 with a strike rate of over 90, shouldering on three back-to-back half-centuries thanks to the best score of 78.

There was certainly unfair treatment with the opener. In 109 List A games, he has collected 4497 runs at an average of under 45 and a strike rate of over 80, thanks to his 31 half-centuries and ten centuries.

In the same show, the presenter asked if he could captain the Green Brigade better to which Imam Ul Haq replied ‘No.’ The question has, perhaps, come on the back of the sudden resignation of Babar Azam from the captaincy of white-ball formats.

He was already sacked from the position of being the red-ball captain at the end of the Sri Lanka trip, which they went on to win with a 2-0 margin.

Imam Ul Haq says he is treated unfairly in the team 🇵🇰💔 This is a huge statement by him, especially when he’s out of the team 😳pic.twitter.com/wpHiXKw7xh — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 4, 2024

In another question, he also remarked that Inzamam Ul Haq, his uncle, was a better captain than Misbah Ul Haq. On record, the former has led the Green Brigade in 119 games across formats, with 63 victories at a winning percentage of 52.94. In the case of Misbah, he has captained the team for 151 international games, registering 77 victories with a winning rate of around 51.

On a lighter note, Imam Ul Haq refused the claim that Babar Azam should leave the opening slot and get married. When PCB will announce the squad, it will be interesting to see if they get their left-handed opener for the Australia trip.