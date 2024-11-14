Team India has arrived in Australia and the BCCI shared a video of the practice sessions in the WACA Stadium in Perth. The five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will begin in Perth Stadium on November 22.

The Indian contingent reached Australia in two batches on November 10 and 11, while Rohit Sharma has stayed back home, as he and his wife Ritika are expecting their second child. If he misses the first Test, Jasprit Bumrah will take over the role of captain.

“One of the toughest challenges” – Abhishek Nayar

A video of the training session was recently made public by the BCCI, showing the coaching staff hard at work with the players. Prior to the series, bowling coach Morne Morkel, along with assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, disclosed the plans.

One of the most difficult tasks for a visiting cricket player, according to Abhishek Nayar, is the tour. He mentioned how the team’s senior players and head coach Gautam Gambhir discussed the significance of the tour and how it improves a player.

“It’s one of the toughest challenges for an Indian cricketer coming here and overcoming it. Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) had a chat with the boys. Just before we started, some of the senior boys, Bums (Jasprit Bumrah), Virat (Kohli), Ash, (Ravichandran Ashwin) all having a chat with the guys how they came here as youngsters with a lot of seniors around and how they felt that once you finish an Australia series, you go back a better cricketer,” Nayar said in BCCI video.

After Perth, the second Test, a day-night affair will be played in Adelaide and the third Test will be hosted by Brisbane. The last two Tests will be in MCG and SCG.

Foreign coaches Ryan Ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel opine on BGT 2024-25

Ryan ten Doeschate believes that the national cricket team’s successful visit to Australia was a great occasion. The last two times the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been played in Australia, the visitors have won it four times in a row.

“It has become a big part of Indian cricket to come here and do well. It’s obviously a very proud moment that India have won twice here as well as winning in India,” Ten Doeschate said.

The series is a “showpiece” in the international calendar, according to bowling coach Morne Morkel. The five-match Test series will be difficult, he said, and he asked for intense training sessions.

“It’s a showpiece on the international calendar. It’s the teams that’s not going to give anybody an inch of sniff and it’s going to be hard-fought sessions. I am hopeful that the next five Test matches are hard,” Morkel said.

